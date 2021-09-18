Petaluma remains undefeated with 33-7 win over Maria Carrillo

Petaluma continued to play an efficient brand of football against non-league opponents with a convincing 33-7 win over visiting Maria Carrillo on Friday at Ellison Field.

The Trojans broke open a 7-7 deadlock in the first quarter to dominate the game the rest of the way to improve to 4-0 for the season.

Petaluma completely controlled ball possession in the second quarter by running off 13 plays from scrimmage while the tiring Pumas could muster only six deep in their own territory.

A sparking over-the-shoulder pass interception by defender Doren Shaw kept it that way to end the first half with the Trojans maintaining a 21-7 lead.

The score at intermission was no indication of how much Petaluma controlled ball possesion. Shaw scored the first Trojan touchdown on a 18-yard toss from quarterback Henry Ellis.

Maria Carillo countered with its only scoring drive of the game, moving the ball 63 yards on only five plays. The Pumas evened things up when Sam Mortimer grabbed a 38-yard scoring toss from Carrillo quarterback Jesse Debacca.

The hosts took very little time to reverse the play on the field with a 62-yard march in 11 plays that stretched into the second quarter. For the most part, the Trojans were content to keep the ball on the ground with Ellis, Lucus Vanderlind and Silas Pologeorgis eating up big chunks of yardage behind a very solid blocking effort by the linemen up front. Ellis took it in himself on a keeper, and the Trojans went ahead for good 14-7 on the PAT kick by Mackenzie Soper.

More impressive in the second quarter was the suddenly resurgent effort by the Trojan defenders of coach John Crudo. Running lanes for Puma quarterback Debacca were completely denied on plays by Vanderlin and Ellis who both threw the Puma signal caller for big losses in the backfield.

Prior to the Shaw interception, the Trojans cobbled together a 78-yard drive on only 5 plays with Pologeorgis right in the middle of things. He got it all started by scooping up his own fumble and running for 10 yards. Later in the march, he rambled 11 yards with a pitch from Ellis on an option play to score, and it was 21-7 at half.

Vanderlind and Ellis tacked on touchdown runs in the second half as coach Rick Krist and his staff rotated in all hands with the game decided. Nine members of the Petaluma offensive backfield got at least one carry.

Krist was very pleased with the Trojan defense down the stretch. Vanderlind had a solid game with four individual stops, including a couple in the Puma backfield. Neil Crudo had another exceptional game with three solo tackles. Linebacker Hyrum Smith had two solo tackles in the game to extend his team-leading total to 10 solos.

Leading Maria Carrillo on the ground was junior Reed Sherman, but he was held to only 26 yards rushing by the swarming Trojan defense.

The plays most remembered were the interception by Shaw at half and a diving interception by a very alert sophomore Asher Levy. “That was a key interception,” noted Krist. It was the third interception of the young season by the 150-pound sophomore.

Numbers revealed how much the Trojans controlled both sides of the football. Petaluma outgained the Pumas 227 to 58 and it appeared almost more efficient with the Trojans running off time on the clock which was kept on the field.

Petaluma had to punt only one time in the ball game, and it turned out to be a dandy by junior JJ Metellus. Metellus got into one in the third quarter that would have been very good anyway, but got additional momentum on the turf and came to rest inside the Puma 5-yard line.

There will be a quick turnaround for coaches Krist and Crudo and the rest of the Trojan staff to see that there is some positive carry-over when Vine valley Athletic League play begins next Friday in Napa against Justin Siena.