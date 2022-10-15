There was little drama in Petaluma’s return off its bye week as the Trojans hit the road and routed Sonoma Valley 42-0 for their fourth straight win to keep hold of first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Petaluma (6-1, 3-0), the No. 5 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, turned two early fumbles from the Dragons (3-5, 0-4) into touchdowns in the game’s opening minutes as it raced out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. The Trojans added two more scores in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead into the break and added one final touchdown in the third quarter before the fourth was played with a running clock.

“I thought we came out strong,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “No letdown having the bye, we played really good defense, capitalized on their mistakes and, yeah, we just played a solid game.”

Senior Silas Pologeorgis recorded his fourth game with over 100 rushing yards as he racked up 178 yards on the ground on 11 carries with three touchdowns. Chase Miller added a 10-carry, 70-yard night with a score, while Asher Levy also found the end zone with three carries for 46 yards.

Senior quarterback Henry Ellis returned from a shoulder injury and finished four-for-six passing for 50 yards and connected with Dawson Shaw for a touchdown.

“He’s feeling good,” Krist said of Ellis. “He played a lot of snaps; we tried not to give him too much to worry about, but for the most part he got to throw the ball a little bit, hand the ball off - we didn’t run our triples with him so we’re going to save him for the running part for a while and get him 100%.”

Defensively, the Trojans forced three turnovers. Levy had an interception and Canyon Stillwell and Lucas Vanderlind each had a fumble recovery.

“We have a lot of tightening up to do on offense,” said Sonoma Valley interim head coach Garrett Sathre, filling in for head coach Clay Jackson, who’s out with a torn ACL. “It’s been a few scoreless games and right now it’s back to square one.”

The Dragons have another tough one next week when they welcome Vintage, while Petaluma will hit the road for a game at Napa.