Petaluma romps to softball win over Justin-Siena

Prior to Thursday night’s Petaluma High softball game against Justin-Siena, former players, parents and school administrators paid tribute to Kurt Jastrow, who has been girls softball coach since 2000.

The tribute caught Jastrow by surprise. “I was almost late,” he said. “When I saw what was going on, I had a hard time keeping it together.

“It was so great seeing the girls I had coaches way back. I have always tried to coach a program Petaluma High School could be proud of. It mean a lot that Principal Mori and school administrator were there.”

After honoring retiring veteran coach Kurt Jastrow before the game, the Petaluma High School softball team went out and showed what a Jastrow-coached team could do, thumping visiting Justin-Siena 13-0 Thursday afternoon.

Petaluma scored four runs in the opening inning and rolled on from there. Mallory O’Keefe doubled to start the game and seven of the first eight Trojans reached base with the string broken only by Hollie Pardini’s long fly to left that served as a sacrifice fly

Given the big lead, Katrina Johnson cruised to the pitching win, retiring nine of the first 10 batters she faced, three by strikeouts. The few times Brave batters made solid contact, the drives were tracked down by sure-gloved Trojan outfielders.

Hitting came up and down the Petaluma lineup with 10 Trojans contributing hits.

Brycelyn Casey, Pardini and Johnson contributed two hits each. Also in on the hit parade were Alyssa Goebel, Casey Sullivan, Karlie Berncich, Lily Gemma, O’Keefe, Mia Vaughn and Mya Gonzalez.

The win left Petaluma with a 12-7 record and 7-3 in third place in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Still left on the Trojan agenda is Vintage – twice - on Tuesday in Napa and on Thursday at home.