Petaluma runs into a storm in VVAL game against Vintage

Petaluma High School’s football Trojans ran into a perfect storm in Napa’s Memorial Stadium Friday night, and before the ill winds had abated, their perfect season was left in shambles by the force Vintage’s irrepressible Crushers 55-14.

Petaluma marched into Memorial Stadium riding high on five straight wins to start the season, but even before kickoff, there were signs of trouble. Five key players on the experience-thin Trojans, including key fullback Lucas Vanderlind, were not available for various reasons.

Waiting on their home field was a Vintage team that was angrily aroused after losing their first Vine Valley Athletic League game ever after three years of unsurpassed domination to Casa Grande the week before. Adding flame to the Crushers’ emotion, they were greeted by a large homecoming crowd of supporters.

To top everything off, the Crushers were at the top of their game, and the top of their game translates into the top of any team in the North Coast Section. Petaluma was far from its best, making uncharacteristic errors on both sides of the football.

The result was a running clock before the night concluded.

Led by quarterback Tytan Bradley and workhorse running back Dylan Smith, Vintage pretty much marched up and down the immaculate artificial turf unimpeded. Only once did the Crushers deploy their punting unit.

Vintage set the tone for the game when it marched 51 yards in its first possession, taking almost 6 minutes off the clock in the process. Petaluma did slow the drive and it took a surprise fourth-down pass connection from Bradley to Nate Materne to keep it moving. Smith did the game’s first touchdown honors from the 5-yard line. It would not be his or the Crushers last. Before the game was finished, Smith would be in the end zone four more times.

Petaluma did have some sunlight moments through the tempest, and even had a flicker of hope before the first quarter ended. After Vintage had scored its second touchdown, a 19-yard run by Diego Davis, Trojan speedster Silas Pologeorgis, a sprinter on the Petaluma track team, broke loose for a 61-yard romp to the Vintage 5 yard line.

It took four difficult plays, but Petaluma got into the end zone when quarterback Henry Ellis willed his way in, twisting and backing home from the 1-yard line. MacKenzie Soper’s PAT kick cut the Vintage lead to 13-7.

Trojan elation did not last long . Two plays after the Petaluma touchdown, Smith blasted away on a 57-yard touchdown run and Petaluma would never again get close to making it a 1-score game.

Petaluma also had a good two-series stretch late in the first half, one on offense and one on defense. Defensively, the Trojans forced the only Vintage punt of the game, and followed up with a 47-yard drive that ended with a 40-yard field goal attempt by Asher Levy that just missed.

However, by then, Vintage had already ballooned its lead to 34-7.

Things didn’t exactly turn around in the second half. Vintage used just two plays to score in its first possession following homecoming festivities. Smith did the damage from 55 yards away.

For four minutes midway through the third quarter, Petaluma’s offense looked like Petaluma’s offense, with Ellis and Pologeorgis sparking a 67-yard march that culminated with Neill Crudo making a diving catch of an 8-yard Ellis pass for the touchdown. Automatic Soper added the conversion kick.

It was way too little, way too late.

Vintage finished with 471 total yards, 318 rushing and 156 passing. Smith led the way with 189 yards to go with his five touchdowns.

Led by Pologeorgis’ 100 yards, Petaluma ran for 162 yards and Ellis added 156 more on 10 completions in 23 attempts.

Now 5-1 on the season, Petaluma gets a much-needed bye next week, resuming on Oct. 15 with a home game against Sonoma Valley.

“We will take a week to heal and then we will bounce back,” said Petaluma Coach Rick Krist. “Vintage is a good team, but so are we. We will respond well and we will get better.

“”This one is on me. I’ve got to do a better job preparing them.”

Vintage, now 2-3 for the season, tries to continue its comeback next Friday against American Canyon.

CASA BEATEN

Casa Grande lost at Antioch Friday night 31-12.

No game details were immediately available.

The non-league loss left Casa Grande with a 3-2 record going into a game at Sonoma Valley Oct. 8.