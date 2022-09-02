Petaluma runs over Santa Rosa for second win

Petaluma’s football Trojans shot themselves in the feet multiple times in the early going, but still had more than enough speed, strength and skill to subdue Santa Rosa’s visiting Panthers 53-12 Thursday night on Steve Ellison Field.

The win was the second straight by a lopsided margin for the Trojans who beat Terra Linda last week in their opening game 41-21.

The game was moved from its originally scheduled Friday date because the North Bay Officials Association could not handle the heavy Friday workload. It worked out just fine for the Trojans who can now enjoy the three-day holiday weekend, while crosstown rival Casa Grande plays Friday night at home against Maria Carrillo.

Petaluma continued to land offensive punches from many sources throughout the game with Silas Pologeorgis, Chase Miller, Ed Bernich, Dawson Shaw, Asher Levy and quarterback Henry Ellis all getting in on the offensive fun.

Veteran Silas Pologeorgis was in particularly fine form. Forget about three yards and a cloud of dust, with the senior Thursday night it was 21, 33, 37 and even 63 yards at a time. He finished with 178 yards on just nine carries and scored two touchdowns.

That total doesn’t include his best sprint of the evening, a dazzling in, out, around and through sprint that carried 63 yards to the house, but was waved back by a penalty, one of six called on Petaluma in a first half.

Pologeorgis had all kinds of help. Fullback Berncich gained 64 yards in nine caries and Miller 58 yards in six carries as Petaluma rushed for 377 yards.

Levy stepped in at quarterback for a brief period in the first half when quarter back Ellis suffered a shoulder injury. He operated the Petaluma offensive machine efficiently until the starter was able to return later in the first half.

Petaluma recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, and quickly scored on a 3-yard run by Miller. A leaping catch by Pologeorgis of an 11-yard scoring throw from Ellis followed and the Trojans appeared to be on their way to a romp.

They were, but it didn’t become apparent for awhile.

Led by determined quarterback Nolan Bankston and wide receiver Nolan Frost who grabbed everything within spider reach, Santa Rosa fought back, tied the game at 12-12 midway through the second quarter, and had momentum rushing onto the Panther side of the field.

It all changed in the final minute of the first half.

Petaluma broke the tie on a 10-yard TD run by Berncich four minutes before the mid-break, but its efforts to take complete control seemed thwarted by a strong Santa Rosa goal line stand until Ellis found tight end London Sundell alone for a crucial fourth-down, 2-yard touchdown pass with just 37 seconds left in the half.

As if that weren’t Panther hurt enough, on Santa Rosa’s second play following the kickoff, with less than 30 seconds to intermission, Petaluma linebacker Jax Soper found himself the only one near a desperation Bankston pass, quickly snatched the ball and took his stolen property 24 yards for a touchdown.

It wasn’t quite game (there was still another half to play), but it was certainly set and match as far as the competition was concerned.

Petaluma’s front line players quickly added two more touchdowns in the second half, one on a 13-yard run by Pologeorgis and the other on a spectacular snare by Dawson Shaw off a 26-yard Ellis pass.

Levy, directing second and third-line players through the entire fourth quarter, tacked on a final score for the backups before the long-determined result became official.

Petaluma gets its first travel test next Friday, Sept. 9, playing in Sebastopol against Analy.