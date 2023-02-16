For the second time this year, Montgomery faced Petaluma in boys basketball.

And for the second time this year, it came down to the wire.

The No. 6 Vikings prevailed down the stretch Wednesday for a 47-42 win over the No. 11 Trojans and advanced to the North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinals, where they will travel to No. 3 Las Lomas for a 7 p.m. game Saturday.

With the score 39-36 in favor of Montgomery with 2:48 left in the fourth quarter, Vikings senior guard Donovan Hawkins took the game into his own hands. Hawkins went behind the back before finishing an and-one opportunity that made it 42-36. On the next possession, Hawkins again laid it in for a eight-point lead with 1:18 left.

The Trojans weren’t done yet, however, as Andy Bai scored the next five points. That made it 45-42 Montgomery with seconds on the clock, and the Vikings were able to close it out at the free-throw line.

“We knew it was going to be close,” Montgomery head coach Steve Arrow said. “It is time of the year where you have seniors who just don’t want to be done. They don’t want to be done and they fight until the end. I’m just really proud of the guys.”

The Vikings certainly had to fight, going down 12-7 after one. It wasn’t until the tail end of the second quarter when Monty took the lead, at 19-18. From there, it was as back and forth as you could get.