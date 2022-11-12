A tropical storm of offense morphed into a full-blown scoring hurricane in the second half Friday night as Cardinal Newman’s Cardinals drenched Petaluma’s North Coast Section playoff advancement hopes 49-31.

Petaluma’s relentless offense matched the Cardinals almost yard for yard, but three costly fumbles and a few other scattered mistakes ended the Trojans’ participation in the Division 4 playoffs at one game. Cardinal Newman moves on to play at Accalanes next Friday night.

The game showcased two of the best running backs in the Redwood empire, Cardinal Newman’s Santino Acevedo and Petaluma’s Silas Pologeorgis. Acevedo carried 20 times for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Pologeorgis was given the ball 14 times and racked up 163 yards with one touchdown.

As a team, Petaluma ran for 387 yards and Newman 396. The difference was through the air, where Petaluma had just 15 yards, while the Cardinals’ mountain-sized Matt Hilden (6-feet, 4 inches, 275 pounds) completed 13 of 15 pass attempts for 204 yards. Most of his aerial yardage came in the second half on short out passes to a variety of receivers.

The game started predictably with both teams grinding out long marches in the first quarter. Cardinal Newman did open the game with a 35-yard pass from Hilden to Zach Kelly to set up a 7-yard Acevedo touchdown run.

Petaluma countered with a 76-yard march that featured the running combination of Pologeorgis, Chase Miller and fullback Ed Berncich. It ended with Miller into the endzone from the 6-yard line. It was the Trojans’ only possession of the opening quarter.

The final four minutes of the period were eaten up by Acevedo and the Cardinals’ ground assault that ended in a punt.

Petaluma’s second offensive effort on a cold, but tolerable night, was foiled by an errant pitch and, after a short punt, Newman again put Acevedo into a position to score from the 4-yard line.

Later in the period, an even more costly Trojan fumble allowed Newman ownership at the Petaluma 35 and in two plays, a 33-yard pass and a 2-yard run by Kaize Sieverson, the Cardinals doubled their lead to 21-7.

Petaluma took up the final 4 minutes of the half with an impressive 54-yard drive, but had to settle for a 27-yard Asher Levy field goal that still left Petaluma trailing by 11 when the teams took a much needed break.

What happened over the next two periods made the first half look calm.

Petaluma quarterback Henry Ellis who was to have 59 rushing yards on the day, ran in from 10 yards out early in the third, but on one of the game’s most pivotal plays, Newman’s Nick Ayre grabbed the ensuing kickoff, somehow eluded the first wave of Trojan defenders, got to the outside and blasted to the house, some 87 yards from his starting point. That made the score 28-17 and Petaluma never really recovered.

Not that they didn’t try.

Cardinal Newman tried an onside kick that was recovered by Petaluma’s Jack Soper and the Trojans quickly made them pay for their audacity when Pologeorgis got the edge, something the Cardinal Newman defense tried hard to prevent all game, and ripped 36 yards for a score to close the gap to 28-24,

The Santa Rosans’ advantage went up to 11 (35-24) on Acevedo’s third score of the game and grew even more on a short 2-yard pass from Hilden to Matt Hidden.

Now trailing 42-24, Petaluma fought on. Pounding its way from it own 11 to the Cardinal Newman 11 where its hopes, but not its season, effectively ended with its third fumble.

The Trojans had one last delight left for its fans.

With the season winding down to the last minute, and the Trojans at the Cardinal Newman 4-yard line, they pulled an elephant out of their collective helmet, running a triple reverse that left the ball in the hands of receiver Dawson Shaw who hit quarterback Ellis in the end zone for a spectacular way to end a solid 7-4 season.