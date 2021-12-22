Petaluma second, Casa third in Callen Tournament

The Brett Callan Memorial Tournament returned to Casa Grande’s Ed Iacopi Gym last weekend with one of its most talented fields ever.

When the dribbling was done, St. Patrick-St. Vincent, a tenacious-defending, high-jumping, straight-shooting team from Vallejo emerged as champion, defeating Petaluma’s Trojans 63-55 in the championship game.

Only one team in the tournament, Windsor, entered with a losing record. After three full afternoon/nights of exciting play, the teams with the best record met for the championship, with both St. Patrick-St. Vincent and Petaluma entering the title game with 7-1 records.

The tournament, now in its 15th edition following a year lost to COVID last winter, is held the week before Christmas each season in remembrance a 16-year old former Casa Grande basketball player Brett Callan who died in a car crash in December of 2004. Callan’s parents, L.J. and Julie, along with daughter Heather, were again in attendance and spoke to every team about the need for responsible driving and making good decisions.

On the court, Petaluma and St. Patrick-St. Vincent didn’t exactly steam roll toward their championship collision so much as they prevailed over good opposition.

Petaluma opened in a Steph Curry-style shootout, defeating Urban’s Blues 65-57 with both teams shooting from downtown and beyond in the first half. Urban delivered six 3-pointers in the first two periods and Petaluma countered with five of its own.

Three of the Trojan connections came from sophomore guard Andy Bai, who would finish with 13 points for the night, with 11 coming in the first half.

When the bombing subsided a bit in the second half, senior guard Ryan Giacomini took over. After hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 14 points in the first half, he drained three more from beyond the arc and scored 13 more in second half to give him 27 for the game.

“Andy lit the fire and Ryan poured gasoline on it,” said Petaluma coach Anton Lyons. “Ryan had his best game ever.”

Casa Grande did its part to set up a rivalry showdown by defeating Washington 70-53.

It was Casa Grande’s size and muscle underneath, combined with the hot shooting of senior guard Tory Cain that provided the Gauchos with their victory.

Brandon Allred (six-foot, 6-inches) and Colin Patchet (6-foot, 3 inches) provided the inside dominance, while Cain took care of much of the scoring with 23 points. Many of his points and the 14 added by Carson Aden came off effective screens set by the big guys.

“When we run our plays correctly and set our screens, we can be effective,” said Casa Grande Coach Chris Guttendorf. “Tonight we had a size advantage and were the more physical team.”

The first day’s wins set up the highlight of the tournament, a clash between local rivals Petaluma and Casa Grande before an enthusiastic crowd in Casa’s packed Coach Ed Iacopi Gym.

Petaluma’s Trojans awoke from a first-half slumber about the same time as Casa Grande’s Gauchos suffered a severe case of shooting-hand frostbite in the fourth quarter. The result was a 64-59 Petaluma win.

The much-anticipated showdown lived up to expectations – for three quarters. Led by Allred inside and Cain outside (more accurately all over the court) Casa reached halftime of the very physical game with a 32-29 lead.

Petaluma managed to hang with the host team much to the credit of sophomore guard Kierman Mannion who scored 11 points in the first half.

The game was tied at 47-47 going into the final period.

That period belonged to Petaluma.

Through the final eight minutes, the Gauchos went as cold as the outside weather. Faced with an ever-tightening Petaluma defense, even the best of their shots would not drop through the bottom of the net.

Giacomini downed a 3-pointer to start the period for a 50-47 Petaluma lead and the Trojans never trailed again. The advantage stretched to as much as 13 at one point as the Gaucho freeze continued. Casa Grande rallied too little, too late, finally shrinking the Petaluma lead to five on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Carter Cerruti at the end.

Cain led all scorers with 19 points for Casa. Allred counted 17. Giacomini led Petaluma with 18, including three hit from beyond the arc. Mannion scored 17 and Salim Arikat 15.

While Petaluma and Casa Grande were finishing up their business, St. Patrick-St. Vincent was rolling along, defeating Windsor 71-66 and following up with a thrilling 60-58 win over Montgomery.

The result set up two intriguing match ups for the tournament’s final night – Petaluma against St. Patrick-St. Vincent for the championship and Casa Grande against Montgomery for third place.