Petaluma senior’s best position is hitter

In a video made for college recruiters, Petaluma High baseball coach Jim Selvitella describes Garett Lewis’ position as “hitter.”

No one can dispute the coach’s reasoning, not after Lewis hit .397 with three home runs as a varsity freshman and .297 with two more home runs in an injury-bothered sophomore season. His junior year was lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His hitting overshadows his defensive skills and versatility which could add any number of positions to his resume, although his choice is somewhere on the left side of the infield at either third base or shortstop. “I’ll play wherever the coach needs me,” Lewis said.

Selvitella heaps praise on the senior by comparison, noting that Lewis has similar attributes to such recent area standouts as Spencer Torkelson, Joe Lampe and Logan Douglas. “I would put him into a category with those three,” the coach said. “He has similar heart, passion and ability to play the game.”

Lewis acknowledged that he has been inspired by Torkelson, a former Casa Grande High School baseball standout and this year’s No. 1 Major League Baseball draft pick. “Spencer has definitely inspired me,” the high school player said. “He is someone I have seen in person and made me think, ‘If he can do it,’ I can do it.’ I want to follow in his footsteps.”

Selvitella is convinced the North Coast Section hasn’t seen the best of Lewis yet. Early in the 2019 season, he dislocated a shoulder diving back into first base in an early season game against Casa Grande. He was never quite the same. When the 2020 season ended abruptly, he had surgery on the shoulder and is using the down time to rehabilitate.

“I just started a throwing program,” Lewis said. “I am excited for this season. After being injured and then not having a season, I can’t wait to get started.”

He is also excited about what the Trojans might accomplish once their season starts in March. “We lost a few good players, but we have a core group that can really play,” he explained’

Without a junior season when college representatives can legally start talking to players, Lewis is a little behind in the recruiting process, but he has no doubts as to his future. “My goal is to play college baseball and go on to professional baseball,” he said.

Baseball is something he has done all his life, and he sees no reason to stop now. “I have been playing as long as I can remember,” he said. “I’ve been playing with my dad and brother ever since I started walking.”

He misses the Petaluma players, many good friends as well as teammates. “I haven’t seen anyone on the team for seven months,” he explained.

He also misses school. A 4.2 GPA-student, he says he has to work hard to keep his high academic level during the pandemic. “It is really different,” he said of distance learning. “There are a limited number of instructors. You have to work with what you have.”