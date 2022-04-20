Petaluma skateboarder follows X-Games to Japan

Petaluma’s teen skateboarding super star Minna Stess has earned her trip to Japan. Stess, who just missed a spot on the U.S. Olympic team that participated in the first Olympic skateboarding competition in Tokyo in 2021 will compete this weekend in the X-Games being hosted by the city of Chiba.

Stess, who has already been named to the U.S. National Team, will compete in the women’s park event against the best women’s skateboarders in the world.

This event will also feature BMX and Moto X competition.

The city of Chiba is about 25 miles from the center of Tokyo, not that it will matter much to Stess and her father, Andrew who is accompanying his daughter on the trip.

“I’ve never been to Japan, but we won’t get to see much because of the COVID restrictions. We will be mostly in a bubble” Stess said.

Her father said a big challenge is just getting to Japan. “The hardest thing was the paperwork,” he said. “Just getting a visa was very difficult.”

Stess said she is excited about getting to compete against world-class competition again in what she hopes will be a more normal time than the last two years. Not that those years haven’t been exciting and successful as she jumped, twisted and turned her way into national recognition.

She won the U.S. National Championship and flashed her way to fourth in the nationally televised X-Games in Vista Calif. She was an alternate for the U.S. 2020 Olympic team that competed in the summer of 2021 because of COVID-19 delays.

Stess said she has been working on some new tricks getting reading for the competition. “I’ve definitely learned some new skills,” she said, “but I know everyone else is also learning new skills.”

Stess is no stranger challenges.

She began skateboarding at age 2 trying to emulate her older brother, Finnley, and was actively competing by age five. By the time she was 14 she was winning international awards and traveling all over the world from Brazil to China and Europe.

Now it is on to Japan where she will seriously begin a quest she hopes will take her to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, but that is the future. The now is Chiba, Japan and the X-Games.