Jess Hamilton had a huge day at the plate with three hits and five RBIs to lead Petaluma to an 11-4 Vine Valley Athletic League softball win over American Canyon.

Others helping in the big Trojan bat attack were Katrina Johnson with two hits, two RBIs, three runs scored and a sacrifice bunt; Payton Yoemans with two hits and two runs scored; Hollie Pardini with a hit, two walks and two RBIs and Lily Gemma with a hit and two RBIs.

Petaluma is now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.