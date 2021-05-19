Petaluma softball team bombs Casa Grande with big bat attack

Petaluma High’s softball Trojans took control of the game just in time Tuesday night to defeat rival Casa Grande 14-6 on the Gauchos’ wind-battered diamond.

Petaluma did what it does best – hit the softball. The Trojans unofficially had 18 hits in the slugfest. Still, the patient Gauchos hung with their guests through four innings until sophomore pitcher Katrina Johnson came on to restore order to the proceedings.

The game might have been closer and even wilder had Casa Grande not squandered a multitude of opportunities in the early going. The Gauchos had seven hits, but supplemented them with eight walks. They also left 11 runners orphaned on base

Twice in the first three innings, the Gauchos loaded the bases and managed to get only one run for their efforts. Casa Grande walked its first three batters in the third inning to first base with Petaluma already leading 4-1, but got only one run out of their strolls.

Meanwhile, Petaluma scored at every opportunity, tallying in every inning except the seventh.

Despite the constant Casa Grande threats, Petaluma seemed to be rolling through their first four at bats, belting its way to a 7-0 lead.

Cada Grande, at least temporarily, turned the game into a battle in its fourth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs. Coupled with a run in the third, the outburst made it a 7-6 one-run game. Unlike their earlier offensives, the rally was built on both walks and solid hitting by Payton Yeomans, Emily Hart, Jamie McGaughey and Jordan Baughn.

One out into the rally, Johnson replaced senior Rachael Blens in the circle. She walked in a run, but quelled the rally with a ground out and a strikeout.

From then on it was pretty much over for the Gauchos. Over the final three innings, Johnson allowed three hits, significantly didn’t walk another batter and struck out five, counting the last out in the fourth.

Left-hander Emily Hart replaced Baughn in the circle for Casa Grande in the fifth and slowed, but couldn’t stop the Trojans . She did finish strong with two strikeouts in the seventh.

The crucial Petaluma blow was struck in retaliation for the Casa Grande fourth-inning rally in the top of the fifth by Bles. Now playing shortstop, she lofted a high fly into the swirling wind that landed beyond Casa’s leaning fence for three runs and Trojan security.

Petaluma hit from top to bottom in its hard-hitting lineup.

Among the belters were Bles with two hits, including the big bomb and two runs scored; Karlie Bernich with two hits, Logan Pomi with two hits, Casey Sullivan with two hits, including a double; Hollie Pardini with three hits, Brycelyn Casey with two hits and Alyssa Goebel with two hits.

For the Gauchos, Macey Shern walked twice and singled, Baughn singled twice, Hart had two hits, both doubles that bounced over the outfield fence.

There were splashes of outstanding defense throughout the game.

Casa Grande right fielder Skyler Thorpe turned a routine fly ball into a double play with a perfect throw to nail a Petaluman trying to advance after the catch.

Petaluma third baseman Pomi snared a sizzling line drive and made a pair of difficult ground-out plays look routine.

Petaluma is now 9-4 on the season and 5-2 against Vine Valley Athletic League opponents. Casa Grande is 5-6 overall and 4-4 against VVAL teams.