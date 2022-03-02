Petaluma softball team remains unbeaten with win over Montgomery

Petaluma held off a seventh inning rally by visiting Montgomery to narrowly win its softball home opener 6-5 on a chilly Tuesday afternoon.

The Trojans led from the opening frame only to have the Vikings score two runs and advance potential tying and go-ahead runners into scoring position before a fly ball out to right field ended things.

It was the third win of the season for Petaluma.

The Trojans took advantage of five walks in the bottom of the first inning to take a lead that they would never relinquish. RBI doubles into the outfield gaps by Hollie Pardini and Brycelyn Casey helped give the home club a 4-1 advantage that it maintained until the sixth inning.

Co-head Coaches Kurt Jastrow and Jeff Marcia went with three pitchers, with starter Katrina Johnson going the first four innings to eventually get the win. Johnson gave up five hits and struck out two before giving way to Casey and sophomore Maya Gonzalez who closed it out. It was never an easy task for the Trojans who were outhit 10-6 by Montgomery as the visitors had players on base in each frame. Third baseman Jaden Cox led the way with three hits, including an RBI single in the first inning.

It took a while, but the determined Vikings plated two runs in each of the final two innings to make things very interesting.

Petaluma came back to load the bases against Viking reliever Sydney Malloy in the bottom of the sixth inning. A walk to Pardini forced in a second RBI of the contest. Karlie Bernich hit a solid ground ball to second base for the eventual winning run before the Montgomery rally against Gonzalez in the final inning.

Petaluma played very well defensively as it converted about everything hit in the infield except one bobble up the middle and kept the pitching staff out of trouble.

The defensive play of the afternoon came in the top of the fifth inning when Cox slammed her third hit between left and center fields. The ball took a hop at the temporary fence to outfielder Bryce Casey who pivoted and threw a perfect strike to second baseman Mallory O’Keefe that nailed the sliding Cox in a no-doubt play at the bag.

“That was a terrific throw,” said Jastrow. “It sure surprised me. It had her by five feet. Bryce is only a sophomore. She is going to be a good one.”

Petaluma also knocked another Viking runner off the base path when Pardini caught a runner napping at first base with a snap throw to first from behind the plate.

“We are going to have to field the ball this year,” noted Jastrow. “Our pitching has yet to be overpowering, and we will have to make plays.”

O’Keefe had a solid day all around with a pair of hits and two runs scored. One of her hits was a long triple into the right-center gap.

Petaluma is scheduled to play powerful Livermore on Saturday in its toughest test so far this season.