Petaluma sophomore pitcher blanks Montgomery

Sophomore right handed pitcher Jackie Palmer got his first hurling assignment for the Petaluma baseball Trojans, and responded with a complete game 4-0 shutout over visiting Montgomery on a warm Saturday afternoon on the Trojan diamond.

Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella went into the contest armed with back-to-back Vine Valley Athletic League wins over Sonoma Valley (8-5) and Justin Siena (9-7) earlier in the week in which his club stacked up enough hitting to stay close in the VVAL standings, keeping hopes alive for a first-place finish.

“We are not that excited yet,” he mused. Check with me in about four weeks when every game gets a little more important.”

With North Bay League foe Rancho Cotate moving in for a non-league game. Selvitella opted to give his tired pitching rotation a bit of a rest by turning to Palmer to get through as many innings as possible.

By the time the strike-throwing pitcher had gotten out of his only jam with a ground ball force play back to the mound and a quick toss to first by catcher Logan Fiene that resulted in a twin killing, the focus of players and coaches in the Trojan dugout was on the possibility that Palmer could go the distance. Montgomery had its only major threat with three hits in the frame.

Bolstered by a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Trojans found themselves pounding down the stretch in the final frames with Palmer completely in charge. The Trojan coach barked a bit at the players in the dugout to ramp up the support.

“Hey, this kid is throwing a terrific game. Let’s all get up and cheer him on the rest of the way,” the coach told the players.

The three key runs came as a result of an RBI single off the bat of Garrett Lewis and a slick suicide bunt down the third base line executed by Mario Zarco. All three runs came off a combination of two Montgomery pitchers who had limited the hosts to only three scattered base hits for the afternoon.

Lewis had the loudest hit of the afternoon when he drove a line drive safely into left field plating Mark Wolbert and moving Joe Brown around to third base. Brown, who leads the Trojan regulars with a sparkling .423 batting average, later scored on a well-executed bunt by Zarco.

Palmer got through the complete game challenge by throwing only 85 pitches, and wrapped things up by striking out two of the final three outs to the delight of the Trojan players and coaching staff. For the most part he kept the ball in the zone and issued only four free passes. It was only the third varsity game of the season for Palmer and his first stint on the mound.

The defensive gem of the afternoon was tuned in by Brown at shortstop who turned his back to the infield and made an over-the-shoulder grab to shut down a possible Montgomery rally.

The winning Trojans also turned in two double plays by their infield. Petaluma has 18 twin killings for the season.

The first run of the game turned out to be the game winner in the bottom of the third inning, scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nathen Zimmerman. The Trojan runner scored only seconds before an out was recorded at third base on the same sequence.

“It was a bad base running mistake,” Selvitella reminded the troops in the dugout. “The last out of any inning should not be made at third base.”

Petaluma improved to 6-2 for the season on four hits, while the Vikings, from the Oak Division of the NBL, slipped to 2-7.