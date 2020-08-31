Petaluma Speedway roars back to life without fans

While the pandemic has put a stop to amateur sports in Petaluma and throughout California, professional endeavors are a different story. Just as the NFL, NASCAR and others are taking measures to fulfill demand from their fans, so is the Petaluma Speedway.

“We’re making it up as we go along,” said Rick Faeth, owner and general manager of the speedway, which was established in 1961 and is the only pro sports venue in town. “The NHL is in a bubble. The NBA is in a bubble. There’s no bubble for Major League Baseball, just cardboard cutouts.”

Much like other pro sports, the Petaluma Speedway has reopened without fans — and without cutouts, either — due to the spread of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus. The track has an added element to its revival, however. Not everyone is convinced Faeth’s operation should return, pandemic or not. His lease at the speedway expires in two years, and future use of the central-Petaluma site is up for public debate.

He’s aware that holding races amid the pandemic, not to mention poor air quality at recent events due to nearby wildfires, could further sour some opinions of the speedway. But Faeth is 100 percent committed, in the era of COVID-19 and into the future. “This is how I make my living,” he said. “My family and I have been here for 30 years. I’ve been here for the last 10 years, and this is important to me.”

Faeth halted the races on March 12, before any Bay Area shelter-in-place directives, and reopened on June 12. He says the hiatus amounted to a $450,000 loss. Now, fans can watch via live streaming on floracing.com by purchasing a monthly pass. “That’s the only reason we’re open,” he said from pit row at the speedway, just before an Aug. 22 event. “They don’t smell the same smells. They don’t hear the same sounds, but they can still be a fan.”

Though the grandstand is empty, Faeth has addressed health concerns for those in the outdoor pit, as mandated by public health requirements stemming from the pandemic. Race teams have their temperatures checked before entering the property, and once near the pit’s entry gate, entrants must sign a COVID-19 waiver, which is required by the California State Fair Authority, according to Faeth.

Each team is considered its own “bubble,” with social distancing required when members leave their designated space.. “It’s driver plus five. All the teams have to stay together. They can be in their own pit area without a mask. They can be in their own trailer without a mask. But once they leave their bubble, a mask is required,” Faeth said, his voice competing with public address announcer, Margaret Lingron, as she reminded race teams of the necessary health measures via loudspeaker.

Masks or facial coverings are mandatory in California public spaces, especially indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible. Face coverings reduce the spread of COVID-19 and should also be worn outdoors unless there’s proper social distancing, according to the County of Sonoma.

Faeth said he’s spent $3,000 on social-distancing signage, which is displayed in common pit areas and on banners near the entrance. There are also 6-foot-distance markers and a hand sanitizer station near the concession stand.

The precautions have had some impact. Since reopening on June 12, there have been 10 racing events without any positive cases of COVID-19 linked to the track, according to Faeth.

While that does bode well for the speedway, race car drivers and crew aren’t tested daily by any governing body, as athletes in major pro sports are. If a race-team member had COVID-19, it would be impossible to know unless they got tested on their own.

And with 40 percent of positive cases being asymptomatic, according to Sonoma County, it remains possible that COVID-19 has made its way inside the speedway’s gates, even with temperature checks. Essentially, they’re operating with limited information as far as whether the virus is within their immediate area—as are most businesses in the county and nationwide.

But there are data available, and locally, health statistics place Sonoma County on California’s list of areas where COVID-19 is “widespread.” This is the least desirable of four tiers in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new reopening plan. The designation affects which businesses can reopen and to what degree (this accounts for the health restrictions at the speedway and other local establishments).

If the county is to be upgraded to the next tier, it must fall below a daily rate of seven new cases per 100,000 residents. It also must have an overall positive test rate below 8%. As of Aug. 28, the county averaged 15.9 new positive tests a day for every 100,000 residents, with a positive test rate of 6.5%, according to the state’s new COVID-19 website.