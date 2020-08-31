Subscribe

Petaluma Speedway roars back to life without fans

LUKE STRAUB
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
August 31, 2020, 2:28PM

While the pandemic has put a stop to amateur sports in Petaluma and throughout California, professional endeavors are a different story. Just as the NFL, NASCAR and others are taking measures to fulfill demand from their fans, so is the Petaluma Speedway.

“We’re making it up as we go along,” said Rick Faeth, owner and general manager of the speedway, which was established in 1961 and is the only pro sports venue in town. “The NHL is in a bubble. The NBA is in a bubble. There’s no bubble for Major League Baseball, just cardboard cutouts.”

Much like other pro sports, the Petaluma Speedway has reopened without fans — and without cutouts, either — due to the spread of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus. The track has an added element to its revival, however. Not everyone is convinced Faeth’s operation should return, pandemic or not. His lease at the speedway expires in two years, and future use of the central-Petaluma site is up for public debate.

He’s aware that holding races amid the pandemic, not to mention poor air quality at recent events due to nearby wildfires, could further sour some opinions of the speedway. But Faeth is 100 percent committed, in the era of COVID-19 and into the future. “This is how I make my living,” he said. “My family and I have been here for 30 years. I’ve been here for the last 10 years, and this is important to me.”

Faeth halted the races on March 12, before any Bay Area shelter-in-place directives, and reopened on June 12. He says the hiatus amounted to a $450,000 loss. Now, fans can watch via live streaming on floracing.com by purchasing a monthly pass. “That’s the only reason we’re open,” he said from pit row at the speedway, just before an Aug. 22 event. “They don’t smell the same smells. They don’t hear the same sounds, but they can still be a fan.”

Though the grandstand is empty, Faeth has addressed health concerns for those in the outdoor pit, as mandated by public health requirements stemming from the pandemic. Race teams have their temperatures checked before entering the property, and once near the pit’s entry gate, entrants must sign a COVID-19 waiver, which is required by the California State Fair Authority, according to Faeth.

Each team is considered its own “bubble,” with social distancing required when members leave their designated space.. “It’s driver plus five. All the teams have to stay together. They can be in their own pit area without a mask. They can be in their own trailer without a mask. But once they leave their bubble, a mask is required,” Faeth said, his voice competing with public address announcer, Margaret Lingron, as she reminded race teams of the necessary health measures via loudspeaker.

Masks or facial coverings are mandatory in California public spaces, especially indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible. Face coverings reduce the spread of COVID-19 and should also be worn outdoors unless there’s proper social distancing, according to the County of Sonoma.

Faeth said he’s spent $3,000 on social-distancing signage, which is displayed in common pit areas and on banners near the entrance. There are also 6-foot-distance markers and a hand sanitizer station near the concession stand.

The precautions have had some impact. Since reopening on June 12, there have been 10 racing events without any positive cases of COVID-19 linked to the track, according to Faeth.

While that does bode well for the speedway, race car drivers and crew aren’t tested daily by any governing body, as athletes in major pro sports are. If a race-team member had COVID-19, it would be impossible to know unless they got tested on their own.

And with 40 percent of positive cases being asymptomatic, according to Sonoma County, it remains possible that COVID-19 has made its way inside the speedway’s gates, even with temperature checks. Essentially, they’re operating with limited information as far as whether the virus is within their immediate area—as are most businesses in the county and nationwide.

But there are data available, and locally, health statistics place Sonoma County on California’s list of areas where COVID-19 is “widespread.” This is the least desirable of four tiers in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new reopening plan. The designation affects which businesses can reopen and to what degree (this accounts for the health restrictions at the speedway and other local establishments).

If the county is to be upgraded to the next tier, it must fall below a daily rate of seven new cases per 100,000 residents. It also must have an overall positive test rate below 8%. As of Aug. 28, the county averaged 15.9 new positive tests a day for every 100,000 residents, with a positive test rate of 6.5%, according to the state’s new COVID-19 website.

The county’s status on the state’s new reopening plan makes following local health directives vital for the local economy. According to Jacob Dewsbury, a native of Vallejo and the driver of the No. 2 dirt modified race car, the health measures at Petaluma Speedway stack up well.

His team has been on a California racing tour and made stops in Placerville and Bakersfield, among other places. “They take more precautions here than any of the other tracks we were at,” he said. “They’re actually on it at this track.”

Most everyone in the pit either wore a face covering or had one attached to their head and ready to put on, with some having their face covering nearby as they relaxed pre-race in their team trailers.

When the races started, however, some team members watched from the small, open-air grandstand that’s near the pit. There’s room, length-wise, to spread out, though it appeared some could have distanced a bit more during an early race, according to footage taken by FloRacing and shared on the speedway’s Facebook page.

They all had yet another reason to wear a mask, with nearby wildfires causing extremely poor air quality all over the North Bay. Faeth said he wasn’t certain whether his event would take place, with the fairgrounds preparing to host evacuees from Healdsburg if needed.

Undoubtedly, at least a handful of Petaluma residents heard the engines from the speedway that evening, amid a pandemic and smoke filled air, and wondered if such an event was necessary, as Faeth realizes.

But there’s more on his mind than that. “I have a lease to pay. I have a contract with the fairgrounds, and I want to make that commitment. I’m a businessman doing the best I can during a pandemic,” he said.

Besides the spread of COVID-19, there are some who hear the races on a normal Saturday and wonder if the noise is necessary under any circumstance. Faeth says that the speedway contributes to the overall fiscal health of the fairgrounds and helps the local economy.

“It’s upsetting to me that the city managers and the city council don’t see the effort and the economic impact that we put in place for this facility and this town,” he said, adding that in a regular year, he employs 40 people. “Now I’m down to eight. And I'm one of the eight. It troubles me. I’m going week to week.”

As far as noise concerns, Faeth doesn’t understand the fuss, saying that over the course of a regular season, he runs just 25 events. “This is a little piece of Americana. This is a race track right in the middle of town. We only make noise less than 7% of the days in the year.”

No matter how many days they get to spend there, it’s clear that the race teams love coming to the speedway—even during a pandemic. “We do all my racing as a family,” said David Spriggs, driver of the No. 5 dirt modified race car and a Petaluma resident. “My whole race team is family. This is our hobby.”

Family is a consistent theme at the speedway. Faeth’s family background at the track carries on today, with his daughter, Gwen, in charge of novelties and merchandising.

Lingron has close ties to the facility as well. She’s been a regular since she was 5 years old. Her son, Joey, 14, races at the speedway after first appearing there when he was a newborn baby.

Spriggs says his family feels safe from COVID-19 at the speedway. “Here it's pretty safe. We’re pretty far away from the virus. Why not race and put on a show so people can watch and still stay at home? It gives people something to do and a little bit of normal actions in people's lives. It takes your mind off all the stuff that’s going on for a while.”

Eventually, the goal is to welcome large crowds back to the speedway, and all pro-sports venues, as the pandemic slows to a manageable level locally and throughout the U.S. And though the Petaluma Speedway may have more in common with local small businesses struggling to survive than the NFL or other pro leagues, it’s still all about the loyal fans.

“For the tens of thousands of people that I bring here on a normal year,” said Faeth, “The noise of the racecars, that’s music to their ears.”

