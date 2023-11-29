As many Petalumans gobbled on turkey and other goodies over last week’s holiday break, the local sports world was bustling. Here are some of the recent highlights for the active high school varsity teams.

Cross Country

Petaluma High School senior Reilly Kreutz placed 25th of 197 runners in the Division 4 girls' race in the CIF Cross Country Championships on Nov. 25. Kreutz, who was the only Petaluma runner to compete in the state championships this season, clocked in at 18:57.7 and beat her 2022 record by more than a minute.

Gwen Brockett, who lives in Petaluma but is a junior at Cardinal Newman, also qualified individually for the Division 5 race and finished 75th out of 197 runners, with a tie of 20:22.8.

Wrestling

Casa Grande competed at the fifth Redwood Rumble at Redwood High School in Larkspur, where the Gauchos placed third out of 23 teams and was the top California team.

“We are still missing a few members of our team, but all in all, a great performance by the Gauchos,” said head coach Isaac Raya.

Starting off for Casa was Nathan Slettedahl, 120 pounds, who placed sixth. Senior Dylan Boden, 126 pounds, got a fourth place finish in his weight class.

Senior Ray Pacheco, 132 pounds, placed third in his class and “showed just how much he has improved with a major decision in his third place match over a very tough Ukiah wrestler,” Raya said.

Junior Zeke Fellman, 144 pounds, lost a tough first round match to Vacaville but bounced back to claim the Consolation Champion Bracket.

Senior Jacob Quintua, 150 pounds, marched through his bracket to the finals to face John McKenzie of Archie Williams High School. It ended up being a tough match, and Quintua settled for runner up.

Sophomore Caleb Quintua also placed fourth in his weight class of 157 pounds.

Junior Camden Bushey, also up a weight class, came away with third place and a major decision over a tough Ukiah wrestler, Raya said. Senior Joe Heaney, also wrestling up a weight class, placed fourth.

Other wrestlers that competed were Anthony Pimentel, Adair Reyes, Raymond Wang who had two wins, Joe Demo who had three wins, Cole Campagna who had four wins, and Jonatan Padilla with one win.

The Gauchos will next compete in the 49th San Marin Green and Gold tournament and the Webber Lawson Tournament in Sunnyvale, both on Dec. 9.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande

On Nov. 17, the Gauchos won 46-38 over Rancho Cotate. Casa Grande trailed 9-11 at the end of the first quarter, but took the lead quickly in the second quarter and stayed ahead for the remainder of the game.

Marissa Brody and Anamaria Robertson led with 14 points each, and had numerous rebounds and steals. Ava Nelson had 10 rebounds, five steals and scored 7 points, while Alex Giacomini also scored 7 points and Amalie Barr scored 6. Makayla Himes also was a contributor in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

On Nov. 21, the Casa girls had their third consecutive win to beat Clayton Valley Charter in a neck-and-neck game that ended with a score of 44-40.

The Gauchos held a 15-point lead until halftime, but with four minutes left in the game Clayton Valley had shrunk Casa Grande’s lead to 36-39. A 3-point shot by Giacomini helped seal Casa's 44-40 win.

Barr led the night in scoring with 20 points and nine rebounds. Robertson had 8 points, five steals, and four assists. Brody scored 7 points and had six rebounds. Himes again had several points, rebounds, assists and steals to her name. Rona Hansen scored and had three rebounds as well.

Petaluma

After dropping their first three games, the Trojans came back to win their next two consecutive non-league matchups on the road, defeating Novato 31-18 on Nov. 18 and then winning 38-29 over Archie Williams on Nov. 21.

Leaders for Petaluma so far this season include senior Sydney Martin who is averaging 10.6 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, one assist per game and 1.4 blocks per game. Meanwhile, junior Emma Hale is holding a 44% field goal percentage and junior Lily Gemma is averaging 3 steals per game.

Petaluma went on to face Redwood on Nov. 28 at home.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs were up 2-0 after defeating College Prep 40-6 on Nov. 14, followed by a 44-8 win over Tomales on Nov. 17. St. Vincent next faced Roseland Nov. 28.

So far for the season, team leaders include junior Hailey Sarlatte who is averaging 14 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, freshman Samantha Sarlatte who is holding a 46% field goal percentage, sophomore Andrea Hartmann who is averaging 2.5 assists and 6.5 steals per game, and junior Keira Squires who is averaging 1.5 blocks per game.

Boys basketball

Petaluma

The Trojan boys opened their season with a 2-0 record, defeating Santa Rosa 83-62 on Nov. 18 and then winning 63-54 over Analy on Nov. 20.

“This is the year of the seniors” for Petaluma, according to head coach Anton Lyons. The Trojans have four returning starters – all are VVAL top players – including Elliott Blue who was named a first team All League player, as well as Andy Bai and Kieran Mannion who were named second team All League players. Rowan Calhoun is also looking to be an All League player this season.

“Our goal is to become a great defensive team and well conditioned to handle 32 minutes of tough basketball,” Lyons said.

Petaluma next faced Eureka at home on Nov. 30.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs defeated Cloverdale for the first time since 2010 in a 58-19 victory on Nov. 25. Senior Cole Williams led in scoring with 17 points, four rebounds and three steals, while senior Sebastian Andrade also contributed 16 points. Additionally, junior Anton Rocco scored five points and five rebounds, and senior Josh Malik had four points and eight rebounds.

The Mustangs then set off to face Roseland on Nov. 28, followed by Bentley on Nov. 30.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.