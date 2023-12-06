Here are some of the latest highlights in high school varsity sports around Petaluma.

Wrestling

Petaluma

On Nov. 25, the Trojans competed in the Cougar Kick-Off Classic in Rohnert Park. For the girls, Keira Jones took fourth place in the 155-pound class. At 190 pounds, Maddison Deaver took second place and Danielle Breeden took third place. For the boys, Soren Rothbaum got a second place quarter final win at 106 pounds. At 109 pounds, Alexander Alcantara Torres finished eighth place and at 127 pounds, Lino Gomes-Fernandez got a second place quarter final match win.

At 131 pounds, Jayce Chard finished sixth place. In the 175A class, Kory Huppert got a third place win and Donovan Worchell got seventh place. In the 175B class, Trevor Dunn won second place in the quarterfinal match, while Thomas Anderson got seventh place. At 185 pounds, Hollis Musser got a third place win.

Also on Nov. 25, the varsity boys competed in the Redwood Rumble in Larkspur, which included some of the top teams from around the state and Nevada. At 113 pounds, Spencer Madson-Castillo won second place in the quarter final match. At 126 pounds, Gavin Jones got sixth place. Wyatt Ames and Zach Bettencourt both got a 2-2 tie in the 144 and 165-pound groups, respectively. At 215 pounds, Ed Berncich got the second place win in the quarter final match.

On Dec. 2, wrestlers competed in the Vallejo Invitation. For girls varsity, Bailey Deegan won second place in the 145-pound weight class. For the boys, Kory Huppert got the gold in the 165-pound weight class, and Hollis Musser got the second-place win in the 185-pound class.

The Trojans also sent wrestlers to the Jim Lanterman tournament in Napa. Although the boys varsity team was downsized due to illnesses caught from the prior weekend, the team pulled off 10th place out of 27 teams, with only seven wrestlers.

At 113 pounds Spencer Madson-Castillo second place in the quarter final match. At 120 pounds Cooper Ames got fourth place, and at 165 pounds, Zachary Bettencourt also got fourth place.

Girls basketball

St Vincent

On Nov. 30, on the first of the three-day Lady Mustang Tip-off Classic, the Mustangs (5-1) defeated Roseland 46-7 and then won again Dec. 1 against St. Helena with a final score of 36-23. St. Vincent got its first loss of the season against Novato in the last day of the tournament on Dec. 2, with a score of 25-15. Individual game stats were not immediately available.

The Mustangs next went on the road to play Victory Christian Academy Dec. 5 and then will come home to face Piner on Dec. 12.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos won 66-41 against Freedom on Dec. 2. Anamaria Robertson scored the first points of the game, with strong rebounding by Robertson, Amalie Barr and Marissa Brody, according to Steven Robertson.

Robertson, Alex Giacomini and Julissa Pacheco each had a 3-point shot to help give Casa a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Casa held onto a 29-25 lead going into half time, with seven players contributing to the scoring in the first half. Casa came out of halftime ready to put the game away, outscoring Freedom 22-5 in the third quarter with points by Robertson, Brody, Barr, Makayla Himes and Giacomini. In the fourth quarter, Casa Grande scored 15 to Freedom's 11 points to win the game 66-41.

Robertson lad the scoring with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Giacomini scored 11 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal, while Barr had eight points and seven rebounds, one assist and a steal. Brody scored seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals, and Himes scored six points and three rebounds. Pacheco scored eight points and had a pair of steals, and Rona Hansen made four points and grabbed five rebounds. Megan Marston had five rebounds and two assists. Ava Nelson had three rebounds and a layup, and Hannah Edwards got a rebound.

The Gauchos next play in the Windsor tournament Dec. 7-9.

Petaluma

After winning 38-29 against Archie Williams on Nov. 21, the Trojans fell 54-33 against Redwood. Individual game results were not immediately available.

Petaluma will next compete in the Windsor tournament Dec. 7-9.

Boys basketball

St. Vincent

The Mustangs opened the beginning of their season with a 5-0 record, with their latest win totaling 53-22 against Bentley on Nov. 30.

So far, Josh Malik leads in shooting with a 55.6% field goal percentage. Cole Williams also is shooting 51.6%. Meanwhile, Justin Greco has a 50% 3-point rate and has made 20 rebounds so far for the season. Jack Mountanos also leads with 28 assists.

The Mustangs will next compete in the first Gary von Raesfeld Memorial Tournament Dec. 7-9.