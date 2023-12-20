Here are some recent highlights from around the high school sports scene.

Wrestling

Petaluma

The Trojan wrestling team faced an unexpected twist on their journey to competing last weekend. Originally set to participate in the Drew Esquivel Memorial Duals Tournament in Healdsburg, the team ended up being put on a waitlist, leaving coaches with a last-minute challenge. Undeterred, the coaching staff pivoted and successfully entered three varsity wrestlers into the 15th Annual Bill Martell Invitational, where the athletes went on to deliver impressive performances, said team parent Heather Ames.

Ed Berncich, also one of Petaluma’s top football players, showcased his versatility on the wrestling mat. Competing in the 285-pound weight class, Berncich demonstrated that he could out-wrestle even the toughest opponents, securing a first place victory over Junaid Khan from John F. Kennedy High School.

Spencer Madson-Castillo, at 113 pounds, secured a third place finish by fall over Yani Aksoum from Las Lomas. Madson-Castillo’s performance underscored his competitive spirit and skill on the mat and he placed behind two athletes who are moving up in the state rankings.

Wrestling in the 165-pound weight class, Zach Bettencourt made it to the quarterfinals and his performance earned him a spot in the top 8.

Casa Grande

The Gaucho boys varsity team won 59-12 in their home opener against Vintage Dec. 13, with pins by Adair Reyes, Raymond Wang, Caleb Quintua, Camden Bushey and Ronald Neely to secure individual wins. Casa Grande wrestlers with major decisions included Ray Pacheco, who scored 15-6 over Riley Youngblood, and Jacob Quintua, who scored 16-8 over Carson Degarmo.

Vintage defeated the Casa Grande girls wrestling team 48-18, with Ibeth Rivera pinned by Cassidy Lopez and Callie Johnson pinned by Jackie Madrigal.

The Gauchos then went on to have a successful turnout at the Drew Esquivel Memorial Duals Tournament Dec. 16, where 16 teams competed in four separate pools at Healdsburg High School.

In the third pool, Casa Grande placed first over Franklin, St. Patrick-St. Vincent and Terra Linda, and placed second overall.

In Round 1, Casa defeated Terra Linda 78-0, then went on to beat St. Patrick-St. Vincent 64-12 in the second round and won 41-40 over Franklin in the third round.

Boys basketball

St. Vincent

The Mustangs brought their season record to a historic 10-0 with a 63-52 win over Redwood Christian on Dec. 12.

Redwood Christian (3-7) was up 21-14 at the end of the first quarter, but St. Vincent ran away with it from there on out, doubling their score by the end of the first half and keeping Redwood Christian from scoring at all in the second quarter. Main contributors in the win were seniors Sebastián Andrade (25 points) and Cole Williams (10 points).

The Mustangs then extended their record to 11-0 with a 42-32 win over Sonoma Academy Dec. 15. Williams had a whopping 24 points for the night and Justin Greco also contributed six points, among others.

Casa Grande

After winning 65-59 against Fairfield Dec. 8, the Gauchos fell 57-50 to Novato the next day. Casa then hosted the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament Dec. 14-16, where the Gauchos (2-4) first went up against Washington (5-4) (see story on B1). The Gauchos were next set to face College Park (1-5) on the road.

Petaluma

After beating Marin Catholic 54-36 on Dec. 8, the Trojans were handed their first loss of the season, falling 65-57 to Cardinal Newman. Next, Petaluma (5-1) competed in the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament at Casa Grande (see story on B1), before facing Windsor Dec. 22 at home.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande

On Dec. 7, Casa Grande had its first loss of the season, going down 31-79 against Carondelet.

After a few missed 3-point shots, Carondelet scored first, but an assist from Amalie Barr helped Alex Giacomini make a layup to tie the game 2-2. Carondelet scored 12 unanswered points until Anamaria Robertson made a layup, and that was it for Casa scoring in the first quarter, ending the quarter down 4-26.

In the second quarter Marissa Brody scored three times with assists from Giacomini, and layups by Giacomini, Robertson, and Makayla Himes were no match for Carondelet, who had widened their lead to 52-16 by halftime. In the second half Brody scored three times and Robertson had a layup, and in the fourth quarter Himes scored and freshmen Julissa Pacheco and Jada Reynolds each made a 3 -point shot.

Brody led the scoring with 12 points, Robertson with 6 points, Giacomini with 4 points, Pacheco and Reynolds each with 3 points and Himes with 2. Brody and Amalie Barr each had 4 rebounds, Giacomini had 3 and Ava Nelson had 2 rebounds.