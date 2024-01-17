Here are some local high school sports highlights to keep you entertained on these rainy days.

Wrestling

Local wrestlers have been busy with competition since the holiday season.

On Jan. 5 and 6, Petaluma competed in the 10th Annual Joe Rios Tournament in Chico, where they met up with more than 500 of the toughest wrestlers from Northern California and Nevada. Spencer Madson-Castillo (115 pounds) got an eighth place finish, and Ed Berncich (287 pounds) got a third place finish.

Jan. 13 was the Deets Winslow Memorial tournament in Sonoma, where Casa Grande placed fourth overall with 138 points, Petaluma placed 16th overall with 38 points and St. Vincent placed 18th with 33.5 points.

St. Vincent’s Noah Boasso placed 6th overall in the 108-pound class, while Casa Grande’s Adair Reyes got a second place win overall in the 115-pound weight class, Petaluma’s Cooper Ames placed third overall in the 122-pound weight class, Casa’s Ty Ervin and Petaluma’s Jonah Fox placed fifth and sixth in the 134-pound class, Casa’s Raymond Wang won second place at 140 pounds, Casa’s Dylan Leyba got sixth place at 146 pounds, St. Vincent’s Frankie Monachello and Casa’s Joe Demo got third and fourth place at 152 pounds, Casa’s Jonathan Padilla got fifth place at 159 pounds, Casa’s Cole Campagna got sixth place at 167 pounds, and Casa’s Gustavo Marin Buenfil got sixth place at 177 pounds.

More on Petaluma’s season

In Vine Valley Athletic League competition, Petaluma opened league meets against American Canyon on Jan. 3. American Canyon won 36-12 in varsity girls, and won 42-33 over Petaluma in varsity boys.

Wins for Petaluma included Maddison Deaver (190 pounds) over London Pierre-Johnson, Spencer Madsen-Castillo (115 pounds) over Ryland Reyes, Cooper Ames (120 pounds) over Jordon Ramirez, Gavin Jones (126 pounds) over Evan Paras, Zachary Bettencourt (159 pounds) over T’Quan Seymore, and Ed Berncich (187 pounds) over Jone Nakautoga.

On Jan. 9, Petaluma faced Vintage, which won 35-24 over the Trojan girls and 60-24 over the Trojan boys.

Then on Jan. 11, the Trojan girls team tied Justin-Siena 24-24 and the Trojan boys took the win with a score of 44-24.

Trojans who took wins included Bailey Deagon (145 pounds), Alexander Alcantara Torres (106 pounds), Spencer Madson-Castillo (113 pounds), Gavin Jones (126 pounds), Wyatt Ames (144 pounds), Kory Huppert (165 pounds), and Trevor Dunn (175 pounds).

Girls basketball

Petaluma

The Trojans won two consecutive games – a 38-26 win over Napa on Jan. 10 and a 44-42 win over American Canyon on Jan. 12 – bringing their record to 9-10 overall and 3-2 for VVAL play. After facing Justin-Siena on the road Jan. 16, they next face Sonoma Valley at home at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

St Vincent

The Mustangs (9-11, 0-6) stunned Rio Lindo Adventist (7-3) with a 53-33 win Jan. 15, their second consecutive win after defeating Credo 42-26 on Jan. 13. They next face Piner Jan. 18 on the road and return home to face Santa Rosa at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos lost two consecutive games last week, falling 52-45 to Justin-Siena on Jan. 10 then 51-30 in a non-league game against Maria Carrillo Jan. 13.

Between the two games, senior Amalie Barr had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Senior Anamaria Robertson scored 25 points, made 6 assists, 8 rebounds and 6 steals. Senior Marissa Brody had 12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and a few steals. Senior Makayla Himes scored 2 points, 3 steals, 2 assists and multiple rebounds. Junior Alex Giacomini made a 3-point shot and grabbed 7 rebounds and a couple steals. Junior Ava Nelson had 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Freshman Julissa Pacheco had 3 points as well as a few rebounds and steals, as did senior Kyra Jensen.

Boys basketball

St. Vincent

The Mustangs extended their stellar record to 18-1 after winning 56-30 over Credo (6-9) on Jan. 12. Senior Cole Williams led in scoring with 16 points, while senior Sebastian Andrade scored 11 points.

After facing Rancho Cotate Wednesday at home, St. Vincent next plays against Elsie Allen at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, and Ukiah Jan. 23, with both games to be played on the road.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos dropped their Jan. 10 game against Justin-Siena with a score of 58-33 before facing Sonoma Valley on Jan. 16 and Vintage on Jan. 18. They next are set to face Napa Jan. 20.

Petaluma

The Trojans dropped their home game against American Canyon with a score of 46-45 on Jan. 12 (see main story for details).

Not seeing your team here? Send news, highlights, stats and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.