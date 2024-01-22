Here’s some of the latest highlights from around the high school sports scene, and what to keep an eye out for in the days ahead.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande

The Gauchos traveled to Napa on Jan. 3 and won 58-16. Marissa Brody led the scoring with 16 points, also grabbing 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Alex Giacomini made three 3-pointers, while Anamaria Robertson had 8 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals. Makayla Himes also had 8 points, 3 rebounds and 6 steals. Amalie Barr had 7 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals. Julissa Pacheco, Ava Nelson, and Kyra Jensen all scored and rebounded, and Nelson had a couple steals. Megan Marston had 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 assists.

Then on Jan. 5, Casa Grande fell 57-37 in a home league game against American Canyon. Casa led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 24-20 going into halftime. In the third quarter American Canyon scored 24 points to Casa's 9, and held onto a large lead for the rest of the game.

Brody led with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Pacheco had 9 points and Amalie Barr had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Robertson had 3 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. Himes had 2 points, a rebound, an assist, and a steal. Giacomini scored two points off a layup with 3 rebounds. Nelson had a layup and a rebound, Marston grabbed 4 rebounds, had an assist and a steal. Jensen and Hannah Edwards each got a rebound.

Casa Grande then went on to win 35-30 over crosstown rival Petaluma (see separate story for details).

Petaluma

The Trojans (7-9, 1-1) won 32-25 over Vintage (3-12, 0-3) Jan. 5, but fell to Casa 35-30 on Jan. 8. Petaluma next faces Napa (3-12, 0-3) Jan. 10 in a league road game, then faces American Canyon (13-3, 2-0) at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at home and Justin-Siena (13-3, 2-0) Jan. 16 on the road.

Boys basketball

Petaluma defeated Vintage 59-40 last week. Elliott Blue and Rowan Calhoun combined for 37 points to lead the Trojans to a 2-0 start in VVAL play with a big win over the Crushers on Friday. Blue led Petaluma (14-2, 2-0) with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Calhoun added 17 points and four rebounds.

Petaluma hosted crosstown rival Casa Grande on Jan. 8 (see separate story for details).

Casa Grande also won 56-49 over American Canyon. The Gauchos pulled off the upset of the week and gave the VVAL its first big shakeup, taking down the visiting Wolves to earn their first win of league play. Ryan Rice led the way offensively with 25 points on six three-pointers, while Andon Harris added 13 points and Jeffrey Rice 12 for Casa Grande.

Girls soccer

Casa Grande

The Gauchos (6-0-1, 3-0) tied 2-2 against Maria Carillo last week, then faced Sonoma Valley (1-6) on Jan. 9. Casa will go on the road to face Vintage (4-2-3, 2-0-1) and will return home to face Napa on Jan. 16.

Petaluma

The Trojans (5-1-1, 2-1-1) had three wins in a row in December and returned Jan. 9 to face Justin-Siena on the road, then St. Vincent on Jan. 11, Redwood on Jan. 13, and Sonoma Valley at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at home.

Boys soccer

Casa Grande

After a couple weeks off, the Gauchos (3-3-3, 1-0-1) returned to play Jan. 10 against Sonoma Valley (5-4-2) at home. Casa will go on the road to face Vintage (4-3-2, 3-0) Jan. 12 and will play Napa (4-4, 3-1) at home at 6 p.m. Jan. 17.

Petaluma fell 3-2 to Elsie Allen on Jan. 6, and the team is set to face Justin-Siena on the road on Jan. 10. The Trojans will have a four-game home stand starting Jan. 13 against Roseland, then Jan. 17 against Sonoma Valley, Jan. 19 against Napa and Jan. 24 against Vintage. The Trojans still are looking to pull off a victory this season.

Wrestling

Casa Grande girls competed in the Napa Valley Classic, with an eighth place placement for one Gaucho. Meanwhile, the Gauchos also won over Sonoma Valley in an away conference match. (More details were not immediately available.)

Press Democrat reporter Gus Morris contributed to the boys basketball portion of this article.

Not seeing your team represented here? Send highlights, stats and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.