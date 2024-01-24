Boys basketball

Petaluma

The Trojans (18-4, 6-2) defeated Sonoma Valley (8-13, 0-7) 44-33 last Saturday. Kieran Mannion scored 20 points while Rowan Calhoun and Elliott Blue each added 11 points.

Mannion hit four three-pointers for Petaluma, which is in second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

The Trojans moved on to face Vintage (9-12) in a league away game on Jan. 23, then Casa Grande across town on Jan. 25, then are returning home to face Napa on Jan. 27.

Casa Grande

It was the Rice brothers show last Saturday as Jeffrey Rice and his younger brother Ryan Rice combined for 35 points to lead the Gauchos past the Grizzlies in VVAL play, with Casa (8-13, 3-4) beating Napa (8-12, 3-4) 63-46.

Jeffrey led Casa Grande with 19 points, while Ryan added 16 with three 3-pointers. Solomon Walters also had 12 points, and Andon Harris chipped in 10.

Casa Grande moved on to face American Canyon (14-6) on Jan. 23 on the road, Petaluma on Jan. 25 at home and Justin-Siena (16-3, 7-0) Jan. 27 back on the road.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs extended their record to 19-2 after defeating Elsie Allen last Friday with a score of 50-26. Lead scorers for St. Vincent included senior Cole Williams who added 21 points, and junior Justin Greco who added 14 points.

St. Vincent moved on to face Ukiah on Jan. 23 on the road, and is returning home Jan. 27 to face Healdsburg at 5 p.m. That match-up, dubbed “Bonfather Night,” will include a pre-game ceremony to honor the team’s head coach, Tom Bonfigli, who is retiring at the end of this season after an extraordinary career as the state’s winningest coach.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande

The Gauchos (9-11, 3-3) won 46-21 against Vintage (4-15, 1-6) on Jan. 18.

Casa Grande moved on to face American Canyon (15-6, 3-3) on Jan. 23, Petaluma on Jan. 25 at home and Justin-Siena on Jan. 27 on the road.

Petaluma

The Trojans (9-12, 3-4) fell 42-20 to Sonoma Valley last week.

Petaluma moved on to face Vintage (4-15, 1-6) Jan. 23, then Casa Grande on Jan. 25 on the road, and will return home to face Napa at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs (9-13, 0-8) fell to Piner (8-13, 2-6) 45-29 on Jan. 18 and to Santa Rosa (13-8, 5-3) by a score of 41-12 on Jan. 20.

St. Vincent moved on to face Rancho Cotate (11-10, 5-3) Jan. 24 at home, Windsor (9-12, 6-2) at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at home, and will go on the road to Elsie Allen (14-5, 2-5) on Jan. 30.

