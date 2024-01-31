Many of us are still reeling with excitement over that amazing NFC Championship Game last Sunday. But closer to home, high school sports remains exciting as well – in particular, Jan. 25 marked a number of Casa Grande-versus-Petaluma rivalry games in both girls and boys soccer and basketball. Here’s how some of those games turned out.

Boys basketball

In boys hoops, the Gauchos (9-15, 4-6) stunned the Trojans (19-5, 7-3) with a score of 60-57 last Thursday.

Ryan Rice, who is averaging 19 points per game and is one of the top scorers in the conference, scored 18 points, had 5 rebounds and went 6-6 in free throws. Jeffrey Rice also scored 15 points, 5 rebounds and went 60% in field goals. Drew Bugbee scored 13 points and went 70% in field goals. Meanwhile, Andon Harris also had a great night, scoring 12 points including three 3-pointers, among them a shot from near the half court line at the third quarter buzzer.

"In a game that came down the wire, our guys stayed calm and made clutch plays when we needed them,“ said Casa Grande head coach Nick Guillory. ”That was a fantastic environment for a high school basketball game and was fun to be a part of."

Girls basketball

Also Thursday, Petaluma defeated the Casa Grande girls 36-28. No individual player game stats were immediately available for Petaluma, but overall, Sydney Martin is leading the season with 13.5 points scored per game, 5 rebounds per game and shooting 51% at the free throw line.

For Casa Grande last Thursday, Amalie Barr had 10 points and 8 rebounds. Anamaria Robertson had 9 points, 9 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Marissa Brody had 2 points, 7 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals. Makayla Himes also had 2 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and 3 steals, Ava Nelson scored 2 points, got 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Julissa Pacheco scored 3 points, Rona Hansen had 2 rebounds and a steal. Alex Giacomini and Megan Martson each had a steal.

Boys soccer

Casa Grande and Petaluma soccer teams also battled on Jan. 25, with Casa ultimately winning 3-2 for the boys. Petaluma held the lead for the first 37 minutes with a goal from Diego Gaytan Antonio assisted by Luciano de Gelabert. But Casa tied it with three minutes to go in the first half. The Gauchos then scored two goals within the first 20 minutes of the second half and took the lead 3-1. In the 88th minute, Petaluma’s Joey Bunting scored off of a free kick by Luciano de Gelabert.

Casa Grande goals were scored by Jose Chavez, Hugo Rodriguez and Alfanso Torres Maldonado.

“Petaluma kept Casa on their toes,” said Petaluma head coach Molly Best, adding that the Gauchos brought great competition and were great hosts overall.

Girls soccer

Casa Grande girls varsity led 1-0 at halftime and eventually went on to win 2-0 against a determined Petaluma team.

Bailey Guerrero had the first goal on an assist from Gabby Gottshall, and Lauren Reposa scored the second goal with an assist from Samantha Reed.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.