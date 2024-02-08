This weekend there is only one game we can think about, and that’s the Super Bowl (Go Niners!) ... but of course there’s still lots of great high school sports going on locally. Let’s take a minute to look over this past week’s varsity sports highlights.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande

The Gauchos (12-14, 6-6) got two consecutive wins, the first a 50-48 victory over Sonoma Valley on Feb. 1 and then a 50-16 smasher against Vintage. They closed out the season Feb. 6 against Petaluma.

Petaluma

The Trojans fell 49-35 to Justin-Siena last week, allowing the Braves to clinch the league title. The Trojans (12-14, 6-6) wrapped up their season Tuesday against Casa Grande, with Petaluma finishing fifth in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs (9-17, 0-12) closed out their season Feb. 1 with a tough 59-19 loss to Healdsburg, their sixth loss in a row.

Boys basketball

St. Vincent

The Mustangs celebrated their Senior Night with a 44-31 win over Elsie Allen last Saturday. Seniors Cole Williams and Sebastian Andrade led in scoring with 16 points and 14 points, respectively.

The Mustangs (23-3, 5-3) began playoffs with a Feb. 7 game against Rancho Cotate (12-14, 4-4) at home.

Petaluma

The Trojans had a defensive battle throughout in a tight game against Justin-Siena last Thursday, but couldn’t get a shot off before the final buzzer resulting in a 34-33 regular-season VVAL loss.

Kieran Mannion, who finished with seven points, knocked down two free throws with three seconds left for Petaluma (20-6, 8-4) after Justin-Siena (20-3, 11-0) was called for an intentional foul. The Trojans retained possession but were unable to get off the potential game-winning shot.

Rowan Calhoun led the Trojans with 11 points and Elliott Blue added nine.

Casa Grande

Gauchos star junior guard Ryan Rice dropped a season-high 36 points with nine three-pointers in their game against Sonoma Valley last week, but it wasn’t enough as the Dragons held on for the 60-56 win. Casa also fell in another close 56-50 game against Vintage.

The losses dropped Casa Grande to 9-17 overall and 4-8 in league play. The Gauchos faced Vintage again in VVAL tournament play Feb. 6.

Girls soccer

Casa Grande

The Gauchos inched closer to winning the Vine Valley Athletic League title for the second straight year as they shut out Sonoma Valley 3-0 last Thursday.

Bailey Guerrero and Karissa Roldan each recorded goals with Lauren Reposa adding an assist for Casa Grande. The third goal was an own goal from Sonoma Valley.

Then on Saturday, Casa traveled to Ukiah for a non-league game, which was 0-0 at the end of the first half. But toward the end of the second half Katie Curran, who normally plays defender, was up at right forward and converted a goal off of a Bailey Guerrero assist, allowing the Gauchos to pick up a 1-0 win.

The Gauchos are now 14-1-1 and 9-1 in VVAL play.

The Gauchos went on with the possibility to clinch the league title with a win over second-place Vintage (10-3-4, 8-0-2) on Tuesday.

Petaluma

The Trojans had two losses in a row, with Justin-Siena winning 2-0 Feb. 1 and Montgomery winning 1-0 Feb. 5.

Petaluma (9-7-1, 5-5-1) next went on to face Sonoma Valley on Feb. 8.

St. Vincent

After falling 5-0 to Terra Linda, the Mustangs closed out their season with a 1-1 tie against St. Helena.

Boys soccer

Casa Grande

The Gauchos are bringing the fire, with six wins in a row and a 0-0 tie against Sonoma Valley on Feb. 2. Casa Grande (10-3-4, 8-0-2) next faced Vintage on Feb. 7 and closes out the season on the road against Napa (8-7, 7-3) at 6 p.m. Feb. 9.

Petaluma

After getting a 1-1 tie against American Canyon, the Trojans won 5-1 over Justin-Siena (3-15-1, 0-10) on Feb. 2. Petaluma (3-12-3, 2-7-2) closes out the season Feb. 9 at Sonoma Valley (10-5-4, 6-2-2).

Press Democrat reporter Gus Morris contributed to this report.

Not seeing your team? Send news, highlights and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.