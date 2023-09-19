Editor’s note: the Petaluma Sports Roundup is a new weekly feature from Argus-Courier staff writer Amelia Richardson, presenting highlights from the diverse and exciting world of high school sports throughout Petaluma.

Coaches, parents and players wishing to share highlights from their teams are encouraged to contact Amelia at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com. Photos, box scores, quotes and play-by-plays are all welcome.

Girls golf

On Sept. 12, Petaluma (4-0) faced Casa Grande (1-4) in a par-36 course at Rooster Run Golf Club, where Petaluma prevailed with an overall score of 295-301.

The Trojans' Aubrey Freeman was the match medalist with a score of 51. For the Gauchos, Kayia Estrella and Brooklyn Bascherini tied Casa Grande’s low score with their season-best of 55. Other scores included Casa Grande’s Victoria Antonini with 58, Francesca Antonini with 68, Rona Hansen with 65, and Lucy Premro with 71. For Petaluma, Grace Young scored 61, Jillian Drysdale scored 63, Stella Jacobs scored 62 and Mariella Gazzoli scored 60.

Casa Grande then faced Vintage High School on Sept. 14 at Rooster Run, where Vintage won 296-309.

Vintage’s Lizzy Quick got the low score of 56, while Casa’s low scores included Kaiya Estrella and Victoria Antonini who each scored 59. Other scores included Casa Grande’s Brooklyn Bascherini with 63, Francesca Antonini with 64, Rona Hansen with 66 and Jane Guthrie with 65. For Vintage, Taylor Tharp scored 63, Sofi Stone scored 63, Sofia Richart scored 56, Alyssa Malicki scored 66 and Addy Rhode scored 58.

Cross Country

On Sept. 13, St. Vincent competed in the Piner Invitational at Spring Lake, which also included schools like Rancho Cotate, Cardinal Newman and Sonoma Valley. In Boys Varsity, senior Gavin Marcotte came in 12th place with a 20:51.9 time, while junior Mario Aldana placed 22nd at 23:48 and sophomore Alex Moore placed 26th at 27:38.7.

On Sept. 16, the Casa Grande and Petaluma boys teams competed in the Viking Opener, which hosted 29 schools from around the Bay Area at Spring Lake.

For seniors, Casa Grande’s Alex Melin came in eighth place at 10:59, Nathra Kem placed 26th at 12:03, Petaluma’s Everett Abercrombie finished 42nd at 12:45 and Trevor Phillips placed 54th at 14:41.

Casa Grande junior Dylan Mainaris had the sixth best time of the day at 10:25, coming in third overall out of all competing juniors. Also among juniors were Casa Grande’s Srihan Goli finishing in ninth place at 11:05, Christopher Negrete placing 31st at 12:04, Petaluma’s Nathan Rodriguez placing 45th at 12:49, Caden Crayne finishing 49th at 13:05 and Jonas Fuette in 50th at 13:08.

At the sophomore level, Casa Grande finished third overall with a score of 75. Kevin Hansen finished fifth at 11:08, Jack Dufour finished 14th at 11:40, Benton Lichty finished 28th at 12:15, Greg Belknap finished 53rd at 13:14 and Luis Intriago Cornejo finished 77th at 15:40. Meanwhile for Petaluma, Masato Tallent came in 42nd at 12:53 and Colin Shaw finished 45th at 12:58.

Among freshmen were Maverick Kelly who finished seventh place at 12:11 and John Baxman who finished 11th at 12:19. Casa Grande’s Simon Kassis finished 16th at 12:36 and Peyton Howe came in 29th at 13:21, hitting a personal record. Christopher Campagna also got a personal record at 14:53, finishing 56th. At 68th place, Petaluma’s Thomas Clements also had a personal record of 15:40, as did Mason Erickson at 16:17, placing 73rd.

Girls tennis

The Justin Siena Braves traveled to Petaluma and took on Casa Grande, prevailing 7-0 over the Gauchos. The closest match occurred at first singles, with Justin's Bryn Hogan scratching out a 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-6) over Sam Ruk. At second singles, Naveena Jackson beat the Gauchos' Halle Boulter 6-2, 6-4. At third singles, the Braves' Tatum Newell defeated Taya Boulter 6-4, 6-1 and at fourth singles, Justin's Michaela Pucci won 6-4, 6-2 over Olivia Kiss.

In doubles action, the Justin team’s Carina Dunbar and Olivia Mazzucco beat Taylor Eaton and Ally Mann 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles. At second doubles, June Kelly and Guilia Baldini defeated Lauren Clark and Lizzie Maldonado with scores of 6-2, 6-2 and at third doubles, the Braves' team of Anna Tompkins and Lydia Heil shut out Casa Grande’s Allyson Bust and Seiya Madadi 6-0, 6-0.

Volleyball

After facing Petaluma on Sept. 13, Casa Grande defeated Sonoma Valley 3-1 at a home conference match on Sept. 14. The Gauchos won the first two sets 25-22, lost 22-25 in the third set and defeated the Dragons 25-23 in the closing set. Junior Lila Partridge had 11 kills in the game, while Elyse Perez had a total of 25 attacks. Meanwhile, junior Lauren Ketchu led with 44 assists and 20 serving aces, and sophomore Addie Lenz had six blocks. Junior Alex Giacomini led with 14 digs, and senior Christina Bogart had 15 receptions.

At St. Vincent, the Mustangs swept Victory Christian Academy 3-0 on Sept. 15, with set scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-10. Team leaders for St. Vincent included senior Ava Sullivan with 12 kills, sophomore Johana Stone with six serving aces and 27 assists and sophomore Presley Reavis with 21 digs and 39 receptions. The Mustangs went on to play Middletown on Sept. 18 and Rancho Cotate Sept. 19 before returning home to face Ukiah on Sept. 21.

Girls flag football

Petaluma got a 12-0 win in a season-opening away game against San Marin on Sept. 16. The Trojans next played Terra Linda in its Sept. 20 home opener.

Casa Grande lost its first home non-conference game against Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory by 27-0 on Sept. 13. The Gauchos next played against San Marin.

Water polo

Petaluma High School’s Girls Water Polo team looked for its first win of the season with its season opener Sept. 19 against Cardinal Newman. The Trojans dropped their first two league play games with a 18-3 loss against American Canyon on Sept. 5 and a 23-5 loss against Ukiah Sept. 7.

Meanwhile, the Petaluma High Boys Water Polo team came off of a 15-8 win over Justin-Siena on Sept. 12 and went on to play Napa Sept. 18. The team previously fell to American Canyon 22-11 in its Sept. 5 season opener and 31-8 against Ukiah on Sept. 7.

Individual statistics were not immediately available.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.