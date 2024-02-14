We’re still reeling from the same heartbreak so many local sports fans have felt since last Sunday evening’s impossible-to-believe Super Bowl loss.

As the terrible “what ifs” keep knocking around – What if Jake Moody had made that extra point? What if the Niners had run the ball more? What if their defense had stopped the Chiefs from taking the game into overtime? – we can’t forget how much this team, as well as their fans, deserved the win.

The last time the Niners fell to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, back in 2020, it was sad to watch but for some reason didn’t hurt this long. Mostly we were just embarrassed for the dynamic led by Jimmy G that day.

But this year’s team was well beyond the one of four years ago, elevated (in our minds at least) to legendary levels. We had Brock Purdy, the underestimated team leader who not only has an insane arm and precision with 4,280 yards on him last season alone, but has enough humility and grace to have charmed us all.

Then there’s running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been the king of touchdowns and rushing yards for the Bay this season. And where would the Niners be without those receptions by Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, as well as the top-notch defense by Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw and others? (Let’s hope Greenlaw has a speedy recovery after that bizarre Achilles injury.)

All these individuals put together on one team, and the chemistry and teamwork they exhibited on and off the field, was magic to watch. We sincerely hope they can come back next season and make up for this heartbreaking Super Bowl loss.

In times like this, it’s always good to remember the ever-present bright spot for local sports fans: high school sports, which continues to be exhilarating and competitive.

That’s especially true right now, as North Coast Section playoffs have kicked off for winter sports and there are a plethora of Petaluma teams making an appearance this postseason.

Here are the seeding matchups in the first round of NCS playoffs for our local teams, courtesy of Press Democrat reporter Gus Morris:

Boys soccer

Division 2 – No. 7 Casa Grande (12-3-4) vs. No. 10 Liberty (7-4-3)

Division 4 – No. 1 Cardinal Newman (18-2-2) vs. No. 16 Petaluma (3-13-3)

Girls soccer

Division 2 – No. 1 Casa Grande (16-1-1) vs. No. 16 Antioch (6-10-1)

Division 3 – No. 4 Petaluma (10-7-1) vs. No. 13 Kennedy (9-4-3)

Boys basketball

Division 2 – No. 11 Petaluma (21-7) vs. No. 6 Benicia (18-10)

Division 5 – No. 4 St. Vincent (25-3) vs. No. 13 San Francisco Waldorf (13-10)

Girls basketball

Division 2 – No. 8 Casa Grande (13-15) vs. No. 9 San Marin (19-8)

Send local sports tips to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.