Spring sports are on the verge of emerging like so many grapevine buds. That includes baseball, and local coaches and players are excited to begin.

But not so fast – exciting winter sports championships are still continuing this week, with lots of high-level competition for local high school athletes. Here are some of the happenings in the soon-to-be-concluded winter season.

Girls soccer

Big congrats to the Casa Grande varsity girls soccer team for their NCS Quarterfinals win!

On Feb. 16, the Gauchos defeated Acalanes 3-0 at home, with goals by Olivia Kiss, Lauren Reposa and Bailey Guerrero all in the first half. Guerrero also had an assist for the night, as did Gabby Gotshall and Samantha Reed.

Casa went on to face Tamalpias in the semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home, but fell 2-1.

Wrestling

A number of wrestlers from Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools showed up in a big way at the North Coast Section championships last weekend, standing out among hundreds of competitors – and with some moving on to the state competition.

The Gauchos took third overall out of 95 teams, with Jacob Quintua, Camden Bushey and Kayla Zeidler all qualifying for the state finals, which begins Feb. 22 in Bakersfield.

Also placing for Casa Grande at the NCS playoff were Ray Pacheco in fifth place (134 pounds), Ezekiel Fellman in fourth place (140 pounds), Caleb Quintua in fourth place (152 pounds) and Noah Padecky in eighth place (177 pounds), as well as Michelle Lauritzen in seventh place (125 pounds).

For the Trojans, Ed Berncich, who was in the top two seeds at NCS, also is heading to state.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.