Hurray for spring sports! Although a few opening games were rained out last week, many local spring teams took advantage of the break between storms to launch their 2024 seasons this week. Below are some of the highlights.

Softball

Casa Grande

The Gauchos had an amazing start to their season as they stunned Justin-Siena in a 22-1 win, with the game called in the fifth inning due to the runaway lead.

The entire team contributed to Casa’s victory, with senior Hannah Edwards knocking out four runs batted in during her five at bats. Junior Lauren Ketchu, sophomore Lucy da Rosa, senior Kyra Jensen, sophomore Layce Carlomagno, junior Alex Giacomini, sophomore Aubrie Zavala, senior Marissa Brody and junior Lila Partridge each batted in a pair of runs as well. Sophomore Veronica Nunez-Miller also had an RBI.

Casa next faced Cardinal Newman on Tuesday at home, where the Gauchos earned another 11-1 smasher. Junior Georgia Moss got her first home run for the season.

Petaluma

The Trojans are set to start their season against San Marin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at home.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs started their season against Clear Lake on Tuesday, defeating the Cardinals 8-3. Seniors Izzy Badaglia and Alicia Hartmann, juniors Gracie Murphy, Maddy Rynning and Ileana Jimenez, and sophomores Makayla Bignardi and Johana Stone all scored runs for the Mustangs.

Baseball

Casa Grande

The Gauchos started their season with a strong 5-1 win over Tamalpais last Wednesday. Seniors Philip Liu, Jesse Calkin and Kalen Clemmens all batted in runs, with others such as junior Danny Mercado and seniors Gio Burke, Jeffrey Rice and Alex Cruz getting on base as well. Clemmens was also big on defense with 14 outs.

Casa will next head to Maria Carillo on Tuesday, March 5.

Petaluma

The Trojans started their season with a Tuesday road game against Montgomery, and defeated the Vikings 8-4. Scorers for Petaluma included seniors Dante Vachini and Flynn Shoop, as well as sophomore Rowan Ball, all with two runs apiece, and freshmen Aidan Jones and junior August Cuneo with one run each.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs fell 3-2 in their season opener against Branson last week. Senior Jacob Scott and junior Joseph Edwards both scored for St. Vincent.

Then on Tuesday, St. Vincent beat Sonoma Academy with a 10-4 victory. Senior Nico Antonini scored three runs for the Mustangs, sophomore Omar Mughannam scored two, and sophomore Jack Mountanos, freshman Dylen Dooley, seniors Jack Davis and Josh Malik and sophomore Gavin Andres each scored one run.

Boys lacrosse

Casa Grande

The Gauchos dropped their first game with a 19-6 loss to Monte Vista. They next head to Piedmont on Friday.

Petaluma

The Trojans dropped their first two games of the 2024 season with a 17-2 loss to Oak Ridge Feb. 16 and a 10-6 overtime loss to Terra Linda on Monday. Petaluma next heads to Live Oak on Friday.

Girls lacrosse

Casa Grande

The Gauchos kicked off their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Marin Academy. Scores were not available prior to the Argus-Courier print deadline.

Petaluma

The Trojans opened their season against Las Lomas on Tuesday. Scores and statistics were not immediately available.

