This week it didn’t rain quite as much, which means more local spring high school sports teams were finally able to get out and play. Here are some of the highlights.

Softball

St. Vincent

Congratulations to sophomore Makayla Bignardi, who threw a no hitter on Tuesday in the Mustangs’ 10-0 win over the Bay School. No-hitters are huge accomplishments and this one will be added to the books forever.

Sophomore Johana Stone also had a big game, going 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and driving in five runs during the win. Freshman Sydney Reagan also had a pair of RBIs and senior Izzy Badaglia had one.

The Mustangs were also stellar in fielding, with junior Lidia Brady credited with eight outs and junior Gracie Murphy with seven.

St. Vincent (2-0) was next set to face University on Thursday at home before going on the road to Cloverdale next Tuesday.

Petaluma

The Trojans opened their season on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over San Marin. All three of Petaluma’s runs were scored in the second inning, with Dalas Young bringing in two of those runs and Lily Gemma bringing in the third. In fielding, Jill Oatman was credited with seven outs and Jess Hamilton with five.

Petaluma was next set to face Redwood on Thursday.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos had a bye week, and are next expected to face Willow Glen at 11 a.m. Saturday at home.

Baseball

Petaluma

The Trojans (1-2) fell in two home games against Livermore and Acalanes, with close scores of 3-2 and 2-1, respectively. More details can be found on the Argus-Courier main sports page.

Petaluma next had a three-game road stretch, facing Benicia on Thursday, Analy on Friday and Tamalpais on Saturday.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs fell in a heartbreaking 13-6 loss against Credo on Monday, and in another 11-1 loss against University on Tuesday. More details on Monday’s game can be found on the Argus-Courier main sports page.

St. Vincent next faces Washington on Saturday and Stuart Hall next Tuesday at home.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos have a five-game road stretch coming up, first heading to Maria Carillo on Thursday (weather permitting), Rancho Cotate on Friday and Ukiah next Wednesday.

Boys lacrosse

Casa Grande

On Tuesday the Gauchos (2-1) defeated Novato 13-4 after winning 6-4 over Piedmont last Friday. They next face Tamalpais on Wednesday at home.

Petaluma

The Trojans fell in their first two games of the season – 17-2 against Oak Ridge and 10-6 against Terra Linda. Petaluma was next set to face San Marin on Thursday at home (weather permitting) and head to Sonoma Academy on Tuesday.

Girls lacrosse

Petaluma

The Trojans had their first loss of the season on Tuesday against Novato, with a 13-9 score. They next faced Terra Linda on Thursday and Vintage on March 13 at home.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos opened their season with a 9-8 win over Terra Linda on Tuesday. Casa next faces San Marin on Friday at home.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs fell 15-4 in their season opener against Sonoma Academy last week. The next went on to face Windsor on Wednesday and Livermore on Saturday.

Track and Field

Casa Grande hosts the Gaucho Relays on Saturday, then heads to Dublin on March 15 for the Dublin Distance Fiesta. Petaluma will attend those as well. On March 27, the Trojans will face the Gauchos in a Vine Valley Athletic League matchup.

Not seeing your team here? Send news, highlights, stats and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.