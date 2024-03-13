While some of our local fields have been a bit too muddy to be used, there is finally more sun and warmth in the forecast ahead, which hopefully will mean more spring sports play ahead too. For now, here are some of the highlights from this past week.

Boys lacrosse

Petaluma

The Trojans had an exciting game against San Marin last Thursday, but ultimately came up short against the Mustangs with a score of 9-7.

San Marin was ahead 4-2 at the end of the first quarter, but the Trojans answered with a couple more goals in the second quarter. However, the Mustangs pulled ahead to end the half with a 5-4 lead.

Petaluma got the crowd on their feet in the first minute of the third quarter by tying up the score, and another goal for the Trojans stole the lead with nine minutes to go in the quarter. Petaluma scored yet again with five minutes to go in the quarter, bringing the score to 7-5. Then San Marin scored with about three minutes to go in the third, and the quarter ended with a 7-6 lead for Petaluma.

It was all down to the fourth quarter, and unfortunately the Trojans weren’t able to score again, but allowed San Marin three more goals for the win.

Those who scored for Petaluma included junior Weston Moore, junior Jonas Fuette, senior Drew Sparks, junior Dawson Hecker and senior T.J. Carl.

“Overall, we’ve got a good group of guys,” said head coach Carter Olson after the game. “We’re having a little too many penalties, and I’ve got to give it to the other team, they played well.”

Petaluma next faced Sonoma Valley on the road on Tuesday, where they had a fantastic performance and won 11-4.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos locked in two consecutive victories, most recently defeating Novato with a stellar 13-4 score. The Gauchos (2-1) next went on to face Tamalpais on Wednesday and San Ramon Valley on Friday.

Girls lacrosse

Petaluma

The Trojans home game last week was canceled due to the lack of officials, but the team was set to face Vintage on Wednesday at home and then San Marin on Friday at home.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs got three wins in a row, most recently defeating Moreau Catholic 8-4. St. Vincent (3-1) is next set to face Tamalpais on Saturday morning.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos fell 16-11 in their Tuesday game against Novato. Casa is next set to face Justin-Siena on March 22.

Softball

Casa Grande

The Gauchos’ scheduled Tuesday game against Rancho Cotate was canceled due to field conditions, but they went on to face Dixon on Thursday at home.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs lost for the first time this season against Cloverdale on Tuesday with a score of 3-1. Junior Maddy Rynning got a pair of hits, and freshman Sydney Reagan also had a hit. Senior Izzy Badaglia scored the Mustangs’ sole run against the Eagles.

St. Vincent next faced Lower Lake on Thursday.

Petaluma

The Trojans are next set to face Cardinal Newman on March 20 in Santa Rosa.

Baseball

Petaluma

The Trojans had an amazing 10-1 win over Tamalpais earlier this week. Winning pitcher Brayden Breen pitched five innings and struck out six batters. Freshman Aidan Jones got the first home run of the season for Petaluma. Senior Dante Vachini also went 3-for-3, junior August Cuneo went 3-for-4, and senior Flynn Shoop went 2-for-4 in batting.

The Trojans next faced Rancho Cotate at home on Wednesday.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs also had a couple of incredible wins, first defeating Washington 7-3 on March 9 and then defeating Stuart Hall 13-3 on Tuesday. St. Vincent scored seven of its runs against Stuart Hall in the fifth inning, prompting an early end to the game due to the 10-run mercy rule. Senior Nico Antonini scored three runs for the Mustangs, seniors Jacob Scott and Josh Malikm as well as sophomore Jack Mountanos and freshman Dylen Dooley each scored two. Senior Preston Kwan and sophomore Jacob Troy also scored a run.

St. Vincent (4-3) is next set to face Santa Rosa on Friday.

Casa Grande

After beating Rancho Cotate 3-0 last Friday, the Gauchos went on to face Ukiah on Wedesnday, then Northgate on Saturday.

