Petaluma Sports Roundup

Here’s a look at some of the latest highlights as local high school varsity sports teams prepare to head into league play.

Baseball

Casa Grande

On Saturday, the Gauchos defeated the Northgate Broncos 16-8 on the road, with Casa’s first five runs scored in the second inning and seven of its runs scored in the sixth inning.

Seniors Philip Liu and Jack Hu had a stellar day with three runs apiece, plus two runs scored by senior Jeffrey Rice and A.J. Ferrando. Other runs came from senior Jesse Calkin, junior Louiegino Rico, seniors Kalen Clemmens, Clint Rea and Austin Steeves, as well as junior Drew Bugbee.

Winning pitcher Danny Mercado pitched four innings and struck out six batters.

St. Vincent

After a 7-3 win over Washington and a 13-3 win over Stuart Hall last week, the Mustangs fell 7-3 to Santa Rosa in its first North Bay-Redwood league matchup. Senior Josh Malik got the loss as he gave up five runs over 1.2 innings. Seniors Nico Antonini and Jack Davis and freshman Dylen Dooley each came in to score for the Mustangs.

Petaluma

The Trojans got three consecutive wins under their belts, most recently a 7-3 win over Rancho Cotate and a 3-1 win over Windsor. More details on the Windsor game can be found on Page B2 in print or online at Petaluma360.com.

Softball

Casa Grande

The Gauchos took home an exciting 6-3 victory over Dixon last Thursday. Casa went into the third inning down 3-0, but pulled off a run in the third before completely exploding with another five runs in the fourth inning.

Senior Marissa Brody had three RBIs for the game and Hannah Edwards had two. Others who contributed to the Gauchos’ score included junior Georgia Moss (with two runs), as well as sophomores Abby McSweeney, Lucy da Roza and Maeve Broadhead.

Junior Lila Partridge got the win for the Gauchos as she pitched 5.2 innings and struck out eight batters.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs’ offense erupted in a 14-4 win over Credo on Tuesday. St. Vincent scored eight runs in the second inning alone, and the game ended in the fifth inning due to a 10-run mercy rule.

Junior Ileana Jimenez drove in three runs for the Mustangs, including a home run, while junior Maddy Rynning and freshman Sydney Reagan had two RBIs. Senior Izzy Badaglia, as well as juniors Lidia Brady and Gracie Murphy each drove in a run.

Others who scored including sophomores Johana Stone and Makayla Bignardi with two runs a piece.

Petaluma

The Trojans haven’t played since their March 7 win over Redwood. Petaluma next went on to face Cardinal Newman Wednesday on the road.

Track and Field

Casa Grande

The Gauchos set several personal records at the Dublin Distance Fiesta meet last Saturday.

In the 800 meter boys race, junior Dylan Mainaris finished at about 1:58, sophomore Jack Dufour finished at about 2:04, sophomore Jorge Navarro finished at about 2:16 as did freshman Evan James Breyfogle. Senior Nathra Kem finished at 2:28 and freshman Christian Salus finished at roughly 2:34.

In the boys 1600 meter race, junior Srihan Goli finished at 4:47, sophomore Kevin Hansen finished at 4:52, Breyfogle finished at 4:57, senior Nathra Kem finished at 5:10, sophomore Jorge Navarro finished at 5:13 and freshman Christian Salus finished at 5:51.

In the 3200 meter race, Hansen finished at 10:17.

In the girls 800 meter race, sophomore Melanie Garcia finished at 2:38, sophomore Sarah Garcia finished at 2:45, freshman Ella Coopersmith finished at 2:56, freshman Finley Ocodhain finished at 3:00 and sophomore Chloe Hartman finished at 3:08.

In the 1600 meter race, sophomore Emily Bendzick finished at 5:38, senior Stella Alvarenga finished at 6:17, Coopersmith finished at 6:25, sophomore Chloe Hartman finished at 7:14 and freshman Finley Ocodhain finished at 7:15.

In the 3200 meter race, junior Avery Codington finished at 11:12 and Alvarenga finished at 13:43.

Petaluma

The Trojans also showed up big in the Dublin Distance Fiesta. Senior Reilly Kreutz ran in the girls 800 and 1600 meter races, finishing at 2:25 and 5:12, respectively.

In the boys races, sophomore Colin Shaw finished at 2:23 in the 800 meter race and at 5:29 in the 1600 meter race.

Junior Nathan Rodriguez finished at 2:25 in the 800 meter race and at 5:32 in the 1600 meter race, and sophomore Masato Tallent finished at 5:15 in the 1600 meter and at 11:40 in the 3200 meter race.

Not seeing your team here? Send highlights, stats and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.