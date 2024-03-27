Spring sports are well into their seasons, while a local e-sports team is gearing up for state-level playoffs. Here are some of the latest highlights from Petaluma’s high school sports scene.

E-sports

Casa Grande’s e-sports team has ended its regular season, with state playoffs set to begin April 8. This season, the Gauchos’ varsity Super Smash Brothers Ultimate team finished seventh in the state out of 180 teams with an overall game record of 55-6. The varsity Rocket League team finished 23rd in the state out of 109 teams with an overall game record of 23-11.

Softball

Casa Grande

American Canyon delivered a huge upset in the Vine Valley Athletic League race, taking down the state-ranked Gauchos 5-4 last Thursday to give Casa its first loss of the season.

But on Monday, the Gauchos (6-1, 2-1) came back as strong as ever with a thrilling 11-1 win over Windsor. The game ended in the fifth inning, as the Gauchos scored seven of its runs in the fifth.

Sophomore Layce Carlomagno, junior Haley Learn and freshman Molly Gallagher each scored two runs for Casa Grande against Windsor. Junior Lauren Ketchu, sophomore Maeve Broadhead, junior Georgia Moss, junior Alex Giacomini and senior Marissa Brody also scored a run apiece, with Moss hitting a home run.

Petaluma

The Trojans fell 5-2 to Cardinal Newman on March 20. Petaluma scored once in the top of the first, and again in the top of the fourth. A double by Mya Gonzalez put Petaluma on the board to open the scoring. A single by Karlee Caldwell scored Gonzalez in the fourth inning after Gonzalez had reached third base on a couple of passed balls.

But the Trojans (3-1) came back in a 14-4 win over Del Norte in five innings on March 23. Karlee Caldwell scored three of Petaluma’s runs, while Dallas Young, Taylor Pellonari and Lily Gemma each scored two runs. Harper Miles, Lily Pardini, Makenzee Young, Mary Franceschi and Tatum Mullins also crossed home plate.

St. Vincent

In a league matchup against Piner, the Mustangs (5-2, 0-1) fell 2-1 on Monday. With six hits overall against the Prospectors, the Mustangs’ sole run was scored by senior Izzy Badaglia off a Makayla Bignardi RBI.

Baseball

Casa Grande

Danny Mercado was perfect through four innings and struck out eight while the Gauchos finished off the sweep of the Napa Grizzles with a 10-0 win on Thursday.

Mercado threw just 36 pitches, 31 for strikes, before being pulled to start the fifth. Drew Bugbee finished off the win on the mound for Casa Grande (5-1, 2-0).

Nine Gauchos recorded hits and seven had at least one RBI, paced by Jake Hu (2-for-2, double, two RBIs) and Clint Rea (1-for-1, two RBIs). Brady Laubscher, Caden Lenz and Bugbee all doubled with an RBI.

Napa (6-5, 0-2) broke up the perfect game with a leadoff single in the fifth.

St. Vincent

After their 11-7 win over Healdsburg, the Mustangs were shut out 6-0 by St. Patrick-St. Vincent on March 21. Sophomore Jack Mountanos got two hits for the Mustangs, along with hits by sophomore Jacob Troy and junior Carson Landies, but the Mustangs weren’t able to get on the board against pitchers Logan Lissner, who got the win, Trevor Moelk and Lucious Lissner.

Petaluma

After dropping its game against Vintage, the Trojans went on to shut out Northgate 7-0 on Saturday. Dante Vachini, Dante Caiati and Flynn Shoop were among those who scored for Petaluma. Quinn Gaidmore and August Cuneo also scored two runs apiece. Arlo Pendleton, Rowan Ball and Ryan Landry also recorded RBIs.

Boys tennis

Petaluma

The Justin Siena Braves swept the Trojans last Thursday. Ryan Pietrowski defeated Petaluma's Alan Haleblian 6-1, 6-0 at first singles. At second singles, Justin' Siena’s Will Bollinger defeated Noah Dowd in three sets, with scores of 4-6, 6-2 and 1-0 (10-6). At third singles, the Braves' Sam Lamonica prevailed over Petaluma’s Maddox Rhymes 6-3, 6-0 and at fourth singles, Henry Eierman edged Trevor Phillips 7-5, 7-5.

In doubles, Justin Siena’s Nico Lamonica and Charlie Vaziri defeated Kieren O'Connor and Curren Capdozo 6-0, 6-2 at first doubles. At second doubles, Christian DeGuzman and Carson Whillock beat Rowan Kane and Noel Barajas 6-0, 7-5 and at third doubles the Braves' Antonio Gomez and Alex Michalek downed Jack Anglim and Griff Cleland 6-2, 6-1.

Press Democrat reporters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty contributed to the baseball and softball reports.

Not seeing your team here? Send highlights, stats and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.