From the highly anticipated Boras Classic baseball tournament to the high-profile Stanford Invitational track and field competition, spring is really blooming for local sports fans. Here are details on where and how Petaluma athletes are making a name for themselves.

Baseball

Petaluma

The Trojans split their Vine Valley Athletic League series with Justin-Siena last week, first shutting out the Braves with a score of 2-0 but falling in the next game by the same score.

In their March 26 game, seniors Bryce Billings and Finn Lindgren scored off of RBIs by Flynn Shoop and sophomore Rowan Ball. Junior Arlo Pendleton got the win, giving up only three hits and striking out six batters over five innings on the mound. James Dole closed out the game and struck out two batters.

In their March 28 matchup, Rowan Ball doubled for Petaluma (8-5, 2-2) and Brayden Breen allowed three hits and two runs in four innings on the mound, but took the loss.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos (7-3, 2-0) fell to a Sac-Joaquin powerhouse in their final game of the Boras North Classic in the consolation bracket.

The two pitchers for the Wildcats (9-3), ranked No. 32 in the state by CalHi Sports, combined to allow just five hits from Casa Grande (7-3). They led 5-0 after three innings.

The Gauchos had a great chance to get back in the ballgame in the sixth but left three runners stranded with the bases loaded.

Kalen Clemmens had a pair of hits, including a double, while Les Hellman and Drew Bugbee combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Gauchos finished the Boras 2-2, with wins over Rocklin (1-0) and Woodcreek (3-2) and losses to St. Mary’s-Stockton (10-0) and Franklin.

The Gauchos returned to Vine Valley Athletic League play this week with a two-game series against No. 7 American Canyon.

Softball

Casa Grande

The Gauchos (7-1, 3-1) won two consecutive games in a row, first with an 11-1 victory over Windsor and then a 4-3 extra innings win over the Petaluma Trojans, their crosstown rival. More details on the win over Petaluma can be found on the main Argus-Courier sports page online or on page B2 of the April 5 print edition.

Casa then continued VVAL play against Vintage on Wednesday.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs (6-2, 1-1) scored the only run of their 1-0 win over Ukiah in the second inning, scored by junior Gracie Murphy. Sophomores Makayla Bignardi and Abby Neves also got hits.

Bignardi got the win, striking out 11 batters and giving up five hits to the Wildcats.

Track and Field

At the Stanford Invitational last weekend, Casa Grande’s Avery Codington finished 12th in the girls 3200-meter race with a time of roughly 11:10.

Petaluma’s Max Pedrotti-Jacobs also finished 11th in the pole vault event.

Other Scores

Girls lacrosse

After winning 12-5 over Newark Memorial and 4-3 over Napa, St. Vincent fell 11-6 to Archie Williams.

Petaluma won two consecutive games, a 12-6 victory over Rancho Cotate and an 11-7 win over Cardinal Newman.

Casa Grande also got two wins in a row last week, both games against Windsor and Napa ending with a 14-6 score.

Boys lacrosse

Casa Grande won two consecutive games, a 17-7 win over Acalanes and a 16-0 shutout over Sonoma Valley.

After winning 17-2 over Windsor, Petaluma fell 12-1 to Rancho Cotate last week.

Press Democrat reporter Gus Morris contributed to the baseball portion of this report.

Not seeing your team here? Send news, stats and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.