Step up to the plate, because we are pitching another round of local high school sports highlights. Below are some of the latest happenings from around the town.

Baseball

Petaluma

The Trojans (9-5, 3-2) pulled off a stunning 11-0 win against Napa in five innings on April 2, scoring four runs in the first inning and five in the fourth inning alone.

Senior Bryce Billing and freshman Aiden Jones each brought in two runs off of a single hit. Junior August Cuneo scored twice and hit three times, senior Dante Vachini scored twice and got two hits, while juniors Quinn Gaidmore and Jack Pattison, and senior Sam Schnitzer, also scored.

Casa Grande

A banged-up Gauchos squad pulled out a solid 4-1 nonleague win over the Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles on Saturday behind a stellar first varsity start from Drew Bugbee.

The junior reliever stepped up and threw six innings of one-run ball with five hits, five strikeouts and no walks before AJ Ferrando got the final three outs in the seventh to earn the save.

Kalen Clemmens had two hits with a double and an RBI, Luke Bell had two RBIs and Jeffrey Rice had two hits, including a double.

St. Vincent

After winning 8-7 in extra innings against Terra Linda on April 2, the Mustangs (6-8, 1-3) dropped their April 4 game against Archbishop Riordan with a 6-3 score.

Seniors Nico Antonini and Josh Malik each had three hits and scored one run, sophomore Jacob Troy also scored against Archbishop Riordan.

Softball

Casa Grande

At the Livermore Stampede Tournament last weekend, the Gauchos won both games of a double header against the San Ramon Valley Wolves on Saturday in an altered tournament format.

Rain and poor field conditions forced the cancellation of the tournament Friday, but teams were able to get a few games in the following day.

Kansas commit Lila Partridge threw a complete-game shutout in the second game, striking out nine with a walk and four hits allowed. Lauren Ketchu had two RBIs and Molly Gallagher had two hits and two runs for Casa Grande (9-2), which won 8-0.

In the first game, the Gauchos scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away for the 4-1 win. Alex Giacomini had a go-ahead two-run double while Georgia Moss pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out nine with three walks and two hits allowed.

Petaluma

After winning two back-to-back 9-2 wins over Sonoma Valley and Justin-Siena, the Trojans (8-4, 3-1) went on to tournament play on Saturday, where they defeated Clayton Valley Charter with a score of 6-2 and Rancho Cotate with a score of 2-1. However, Petaluma ultimately fell in the next round, a close 6-5 to Montgomery.

Track and Field

Petaluma

Napa ultimately edged Petaluma in boys varsity with an overall score of 76.5 to 58.5, but the Trojans took home some individual achievements from their April 4 meet.

In the boys 100-meter race, Petaluma sophomores Brody Breen and Jacob Garzoli took second and third place at 12.09 seconds and 12.27 seconds, a personal record for Garzoli. Breen also took second place in the 200-meter race at 24.53 seconds.

The Trojans took first and second place in the 400 meter boys race, with senior Ryder Wilson finishing first at 55.4 seconds and freshman Stefano Kiger finishing second place at 56.86 seconds.

In the 110-meter event, Petaluma junior Nicholas Dennis finished first with a personal record of 17.76 seconds, while sophomore Broody Stevens took third place with a personal record of 20.43 seconds.

The Trojans swept the top three spots of the 300-meter hurdles. Dennis took first place at 43.52 seconds, sophomore Rian Powell took second place at 49.15 seconds and Stevens took third at 49.84 seconds, a personal record.

Petaluma also won the top two slots in shot put, with senior Joab Anezil getting first place at 36 feet, six inches, and junior Brett Moeckel getting second place at 35 feet, 9.25 inches, a personal record. Moeckel also took second place in the discus event.

Rian Powell got first place for Petaluma in the high jump event, at a personal record of five feet, seven inches.

In girls varsity, Petaluma came out on top with a big 78-37 lead over Napa.

Petaluma swept the top three spots in the 100-meter race, with junior Sloane Shoop finishing first at 13.86 seconds. Junior Madilynn Greenlief and sophomore Olivia Looper finished at second and third place with personal records of 14.24 and 14.41 seconds.

In the 200-meter race, freshman Lucille Walling finished first with a personal record of 28.7 seconds, and Greenlief finished third with a personal record of 30.32 seconds.

The Trojans also swept the top spots in the 400-meter event, with Walling finishing first at 1:03.63, a personal record, junior Kate Doherty finishing second with a season record of 1:05.5 and Looper finishing third with a personal record of 1:12.4.

Senior Reilly Kreutz got first place in both the 800-meter and 1600-meter events, finishing at 3:13.91 and 5:24.44, respectively.

Petaluma sophomore Alafair Birmingham took third in girls shot put, at 23 feet, 3.5 inches.

The Trojans got the top marks in high jump as well, with Walling in first place with a personal best of 4 feet, 8 inches. Shoop and Greenlief tied for second place at 4 feet, 2 inches.

Junior Maya Maloney also got first place in long jump and triple jump, besting her long jump record at 13 feet, 9 inches.

Press Democrat reporter Gus Morris contributed to this report.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.