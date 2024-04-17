There’s never a dull moment in Petaluma’s high school sports scene, and this week is filled with more exciting competition. Read on for the latest.

Softball

Casa Grande

The Gauchos (11-2, 5-2) are coming off a four-game win streak, with three of those games shutouts.

Casa swept San Ramon Valley in a two-game series, then went on to beat both Napa and Sonoma Valley with scores of 10-0.

In their April 12 game against the Dragons, the Gauchos scored five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, cutting the game short due to a 10-run mercy rule.

Senior Marissa Brody went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double for the day, while sophomore Maeve Broadhead went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double. Sophomore Veronica Nunez-Miller also had a similar day at the plate, with two RBIs, a double and a run scored. Freshman Evelyn Baca, junior Lila Partridge, freshman Molly Gallagher, sophomore Abbey McSweeney, senior Kyra Jensen and sophomore Lucy da Roza also scored.

Partridge got the win, giving up only four hits over five innings pitched while striking out seven batters.

Petaluma

After a five-game win streak, the Trojans dropped three in a row against Vintage, Montgomery and Rancho Cotate.

In Petaluma’s close 8-7 loss to the Cougars on April 12, the Trojans started off strong, with a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Cougars came clapping back.

Mya Gonzalez went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, while Tatum Mullins went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, and Taylor Pellonari went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Gonzalez also started at the mound and pitched for five innings, giving up eight hits and seven runs while striking out four batters. Lily Pardini closed out the game and gave up one hit and a run.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs (8-2, 3-1) had a three-game win streak, most recently defeating Healdsburg 13-7 on the road.

Junior Lidia Brady and senior Izzy Badaglia each scored three runs for the Mustangs, while sophomore Johana Stone and junior Ileana Jimenez each scored twice. Makayla Bignardi also got three RBIs, while pitching another complete game, throwing 11 strikeouts and giving up seven runs and nine hits.

Baseball

Casa Grande

Before their two-game series against Petaluma this week, the Gauchos sealed in wins last week with a two-game sweep of the Sonoma Valley Dragons. More details can be found on B2 of this week’s print edition, or at Petaluma360.com.

Petaluma

The Trojans won over the Napa Grizzlies on Friday with a 12-1 victory, with Petaluma scoring five runs in the second inning alone and four runs in the third after trailing 1-0 coming out of the first inning.

Junior Jack Pattison went 3-for-4 and had three hits, a double and two RBIs. Senior Sam Schnitzer got two RBIs off a triple, and junior Drew Gracie and sophomore Rowan each had two RBIs. Junior August Cuneo also stole two bases, among others.

Senior Brayden Breen (1.75 ERA) got the win after giving up just one hit and a run with five strikeouts over four innings. Freshman Aiden Jones struck out four batters to close out the game.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs (7-9, 2-4) split their series with Healdsburg last week, falling in their April 9 game 6-0, then winning 7-5 on April 11.

Junior Joseph Edwards, who went 2-for-2 in St. Vincent’s win, scored two runs along with sophomore Will Hankins. Sophomore Jack Mountanos, who went 2-for-4, also scored along with senior Nico Antonini, sophomore Jacob Troy and others.

Other scores

Boys lacrosse:

Petaluma won 11-8 over Vintage.

Casa Grande won 18-1 over Windsor.

Girls lacrosse

St. Vincent won 15-3 over San Rafael.

Casa Grande lost 14-4 to Rancho Cotate.

Not seeing your team here? Send highlights, stats and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.