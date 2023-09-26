Editor’s note: the Petaluma Sports Roundup is a new weekly feature from Argus-Courier staff writer Amelia Richardson, presenting highlights from the diverse and exciting world of high school sports throughout Petaluma.

Volleyball

Petaluma

The Trojans fell 3-1 to the Justin-Siena Braves on Sept. 21 in a home conference match, winning the first set 29-27 but dropping the next three with respective scores of 19-25, 12-25 and 23-25. Petaluma leaders included Mischa Pendleton with 18 kills, Ava Acuna with 16 serving aces, Kaitlyn Kensinger with four blocks, Sloane Shoop with 20 digs and 31 receptions and Lily Comma with 18 assists.

The Trojans went on to play Vintage at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at home. Before then, Petaluma held a 3-3 league record and 15-11 overall record.

Casa Grande

In a Sept. 21 away match at Vintage, the Gauchos were shut out 3-0 by the Crushers. Leaders for Casa Grande included Lauren Ketchu with seven serving aces, Marissa Brody with 17 attacks, two kills and three blocks, Ava Nowarski with six digs and Alex Giacomini with 16 receptions.

The Gauchos will be on the road again on Sept. 26 and will face Napa at 6:30 p.m. Before then, Casa Grande was 2-4 in league play and 5-11 overall.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs were shut out 3-0 by Ukiah at a home game Sept. 21, with set scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-16. Leaders for St. Vincent included Hailey Sarlatte with 15 attacks and three kills, Johana Stone with 11 serving aces and six assists, and Ava Sullivan with seven digs and 11 receptions.

St. Vincent continued league play in an away game against Healdsburg at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Before then, the Mustangs were 0-2 in North Bay-Redwood league play and 5-9 overall.

Girls Tennis

Petaluma

On Sept. 21, the Trojans lost 7-0 to Justin-Siena, dropping their fourth game in a row. At first singles, the Braves’ Bryn Hogan prevailed over Dee Dee Alpert 6-3, 6-1. At second singles, Naveena Jackson defeated Petaluma's Anne Bobar 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. The Braves' Michaela Pucci split sets and beat the Trojans' Terika Leoni 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6) and at fourth singles, the Braves' June Kelly defeated Lila Kellison 7-5, 6-3.

In doubles action, Justin-Siena's Olivia Mazzucco and Carina Dunbar defeated Petaluma’s Sofia Beatty and Kallen Doherty 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Guilia Baldini and Tatum Newell shut out Eva Beatty and Maddie Malone 6-0, 6-0. And at third doubles, Anna Tompkins and Lydia Heil won 6-1, 6-1 against Ava Desperrier and Malia Pratt.

Petaluma next took on Vintage at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at home. Before then, the Trojans had a 1-5 record.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos won against Vintage 4-3, their second victory in a row, on Sept. 21. Individual statistics were not immediately available.

Casa Grande next went on the road to face Sonoma Valley on Sept. 26 and Napa on Sept. 28. Before then, the Gauchos had a 3-1 league record and 3-2 overall record.

Flag Football

Casa Grande

The Gauchos won 12-6 over San Marin at a home non-conference game Sept. 23, bringing Casa Grande’s record to 1-2. Individual statistics were not immediately available. The Gauchos next played Cardinal Newman at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 and Rancho Cotate at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

Petaluma

The Trojans remained undefeated as they pulled off a big 41-6 win over Terra Linda on Sept. 20, bringing their record to 1-0 for the league and 2-0 overall. Individual statistics were not immediately available. Petaluma had a bye week before facing crosstown rival Casa Grande at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at home.

