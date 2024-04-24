We’re heading into the final few weeks of the all-too-short spring sports season for high school varsity teams, with competition heating up every day. Here are some of the latest highlights.

Boys tennis

Last week, Petaluma fell to the undefeated Justin-Siena by a score of 4-3. The match was tied 3-3 with first singles left to decide the match. Ryan Pietrowski beat Alan Halerman 6-4, 6-2 to win the decision. At second singles, the Braves' Will Bollinger defeated Noah Dowd 6-4, 6-4. At third singles, Henry Eireman fell to the Trojans' Maddox Rhymes 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-7) and at fourth singles Petaluma's Jiries Tans beat Theo Enering-Ward 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles action, Petaluma’s team of Trevor Phillips and Veritas Boroumand defeated Nico LaMonica and Gus Mundy 7-5, 6-2. At second doubles, the Braves’ Christian DeGuzman and Carson Whitlock beat Kieren O’Connor and Curren Cardozo 6-4, 6-0. And at third doubles, Justin Siena’s team of Alex Michalek and Franklin Kelly prevailed over Noel Barajas and Jack Anglim 6-2, 6-0.

Petaluma then went on to defeat Sonoma 7-0 and won 6-1 over Vintage to take second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a record of 10-2.

Softball

Casa Grande

After winning 11-7 over Petaluma last week, the Gauchos (15-2, 7-2) traveled to Sacramento for a Saturday tournament, where they defeated Livermore 7-1 and then won 3-2 over Sheldon.

Against Livermore, Marissa Brody went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Alex Giacomini went 3-for-4 day. Kyra Jensen, Maeve Broadhead, Molly Gallagher and Layce Carlomagno also scored for Casa.

Lila Partridge earned the win on the mound, pitching seven innings while allowing one run on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Partridge also pitched a little more than three innings in the win over Sheldon, striking out seven batters and giving up four hits. Georgia Moss came in to pitch thereafter, striking out two batters and giving up three hits and two runs.

St. Vincent

After beating Santa Rosa 10-0 last week, the Mustangs (9-3, 4-1) fell 9-1 to Archie Williams. Makayla Bignardi pitched the full game, striking out nine batters and giving up Archie Williams’ nine runs over nine hits. Gracie Murphy scored St. Vincent’s sole run off an RBI by Sydney Reagan.

Petaluma

The Trojans (8-9, 3-4) suffered their sixth consecutive loss against Rancho Cotate on Monday. Mya Gonzalez pitched a full game for the Trojans, striking out one batter and giving up six hits and three runs. Lily Pardini went 2-for-3 with two hits, a run and an RBI.

Baseball

St. Vincent

The Mustangs (9-10, 4-4) swept Santa Rosa last week with scores of 15-10 and 10-8, but fell to Rancho Cotate 9-3 on Saturday. Against the Cougars, Jack Mountanos and Jack Davis both had hits and RBIs and Gavin Andres also hit. The third Mustangs run scored on an error.

Casa Grande

After splitting their two-game series with Petaluma last week, the Gauchos defeated Cardinal Newman 3-2 on Saturday. Jeffrey Rice and Ryan Rice both scored, as did Luke Bell. Ryan Rice and Drew Bugbee also had RBIs. Jeffrey Rice and Danny Mercado were both on the mound for the Gauchos, Rice pitching a strikeout and giving up five hits and two runs over 4.2 innings. Mercado pitched 2.1 innings, giving up no hits or runs and throwing two strikeouts.

Track and Field

Casa Grande and Petaluma athletes competed at Montgomery’s Viking Classic last weekend. In boys varsity, Casa Grande tied San Marin and Abraham Lincoln for 11th place out of 30 teams, and Petaluma came in 16th overall. In girls varsity, Casa Grande tied Rancho Cotate for fourth place out of 33 teams, and Petaluma tied Justin-Siena for eighth place overall. More individual results can be found on B2 of this week’s print edition.

Not seeing your team here? Send highlights, stats and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.