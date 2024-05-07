It’s postseason time for high school spring sports, and this week we are highlighting the Vine Valley Athletic League track and field championships that took place May 1-3 at Petaluma High School.

With Vintage in the first place slot in girls varsity, Casa Grande took second with a score of 112.5 and Petaluma took fifth place with a score of 60. Casa Grande excelled in the overall boys varsity score, edging the second-place Vintage by more than 20 points with a score of 146. Petaluma took fourth place in boys varsity with a score of 75.

Below are some of the events’ top 10 individual results for Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools.

Boys varsity

100 meter finals

4th place - Jackson Metzler, Casa Grande

8th place - Jacob Garzoli, Petaluma

200 meter finals

6th place - Brody Breen, Petaluma

8th place - Jackson Metzler, Casa Grande

10th place - Luke Cilia, Casa Grande

400 meter finals

3rd place - Christopher Negrete, Casa Grande

4th place - Nicholas Dennis, Petaluma

9th place - Ray Somoff, Petaluma

10th place - Daniel Shaw, Petaluma

800 meter finals

1st place - Jack Dufour, Casa Grande

2nd place - Dylan Mainaris, Casa Grande

4th place - Jorge Navarro, Casa Grande

6th place - Christopher Negrete, Casa Grande

1600 meter finals

1st place - Dylan Mainaris, Casa Grande

3rd place - Kevin Hansen, Casa Grande

5th place - Srihan Goli, Casa Grande

3200 meter finals

1st place - Kevin Hansen, Casa Grande

2nd place - Srihan Goli, Casa Grande

8th place - Masato Tallent, Petaluma

110 meter hurdles

2nd place - Kai Jaime, Casa Grande

4th place - Charly Ramirez, Casa Grande

7th place - Rian Powell, Petaluma

9th place - Broody Stevens, Petaluma

300 meter hurdles

2nd place - Charly Ramirez, Casa Grande

4th place - Nicholas Dennis, Petaluma

6th place - Kai Jaime, Casa Grande

7th place - Broody Stevens, Petaluma

4x100 meter relays

3rd place - Casa Grande (Zachary Wrinn, Jackson Metzler, Gbemiga Ajayi, Luke Cilia)

5th place - Petaluma (Ryder Wilson, Brody Breen, Evan Clarke, Jacob Garzoli)

4x400 meter relays

1st place - Casa Grande (Christopher Negrete, Jack Dufour, Dylan Mainaris, Sebastian Lomas)

5th place - Petaluma (Ryder Wilson, Ray Somoff, Brody Breen, Nicholas Dennis)

Shot put

2nd place - Joab Anezil, Petaluma

3rd place - Cole Campagna, Casa Grande

4th place - Brett Moeckel, Petaluma

8th place - Gage Garvin, Casa Grande

Discus

1st place - Joab Anezil, Petaluma

4th place - Brett Moeckel, Petaluma

6th place - Gage Garvin, Casa Grande

9th place - Thomas Giroux, Casa Grande

High jump

1st place - Sebastian Lomas, Casa Grande

3rd place - Rian Powell, Petaluma

6th place - Shaun Furrer, Casa Grande

9th place - Jacob Sable, Casa Grande

Pole vault

1st place - Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Petaluma

2nd place - Townsend Miller, Casa Grande

3rd place - Maxwell Brown, Petaluma

4th place - Charly Ramirez, Casa Grande

5th place - Jack Williams, Casa Grande

Long jump

6th place - Jacob Garzoli, Petaluma

8th place - Rian Powell, Petaluma

9th place - Jackson Metzler, Casa Grande

10th place - Luke Cilia, Casa Grande

Triple jump

2nd place - Jacob Garzoli, Petaluma

3rd place - Jack Dufour, Casa Grande

4th place - Rian Powell, Petaluma

6th place - Sebastian Lomas, Casa Grande

8th place - Gbemiga Ajayi, Casa Grande

Girls Varsity

100 meter finals

2nd place - Bailey Guerrero

9th place - Kalina Johnson, Casa Grande

200 meter finals

2nd place - Bailey Guerrero, Casa Grande

6th place - Lucille Walling, Petaluma

7th place - Gabby Gotshall, Casa Grande

400 meter finals

3rd place - Gabby Gotshall, Casa Grande

4th place - Lucille Walling, Petaluma

6th place - Kate Doherty, Petaluma

800 meter finals

3rd place - Reilly Kreutz, Petaluma

4th place - Melanie Garcia, Casa Grande

5th place - Avery Codington, Casa Grande

7th place - Addison Fields, Casa Grande

1600 meter finals

1st place - Reilly Kreutz, Petaluma

2nd place - Avery Codington, Casa Grande

4th place - Emily Bendzick, Casa Grande

8th place - Sarah Garcia, Casa Grande

3200 meter finals

1st place - Reilly Kreutz, Petaluma

2nd place - Avery Codington, Casa Grande

4th place - Emily Bendzick, Casa Grande

6th place - Sarah Garcia, Casa Grande

7th place - Stella Alvarenga, Casa Grande

100 meter hurdles

1st place - Abigail Busch, Casa Grande

300 meter hurdles

1st place - Abigail Busch, Casa Grande

4x100 relay

4th place - Petaluma (Sophia Amaral, Olivia Looper, Kate Doherty, Sloane Shoop)

5th place - Casa Grande (Kalina Johnson, Lillyanna Olivarez, Daniella Martinez, Bella Ferrando)

4x400 relay

2nd place - Casa Grande (Abigail Busch, Addison Fields, Melanie Garcia, Bailey Guerrero)

5th place - Petaluma (Kate Doherty, Siena Vital, Maya Maloney, Olivia Looper)

Shot put

4th place - Giuliana Bettinelli, Casa Grande

7th place - Valery Cruz, Casa Grande

8th place - Alafair Birmingham, Petaluma

Discus

3rd place - Alafair Birmingham, Petaluma

5th place - Valery Cruz, Casa Grande

7th place - Jasmine Paun, Casa Grande

High jump

2nd place - Lucille Walling, Petaluma

4th place - Bella Ferrando, Casa Grande

7th place - Brooklyn Bascherini, Casa Grande

Pole Vault

2nd place - Lucille Walling, Petaluma

5th place - Ella Coopersmith, Casa Grande

Long jump

1st place - Bailey Guerrero, Casa Grande

Triple jump

2nd place - Caterina Lindley, Casa Grande

10th place - Maya Maloney, Petaluma

