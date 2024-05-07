It’s postseason time for high school spring sports, and this week we are highlighting the Vine Valley Athletic League track and field championships that took place May 1-3 at Petaluma High School.
With Vintage in the first place slot in girls varsity, Casa Grande took second with a score of 112.5 and Petaluma took fifth place with a score of 60. Casa Grande excelled in the overall boys varsity score, edging the second-place Vintage by more than 20 points with a score of 146. Petaluma took fourth place in boys varsity with a score of 75.
Below are some of the events’ top 10 individual results for Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools.
Boys varsity
100 meter finals
4th place - Jackson Metzler, Casa Grande
8th place - Jacob Garzoli, Petaluma
200 meter finals
6th place - Brody Breen, Petaluma
8th place - Jackson Metzler, Casa Grande
10th place - Luke Cilia, Casa Grande
400 meter finals
3rd place - Christopher Negrete, Casa Grande
4th place - Nicholas Dennis, Petaluma
9th place - Ray Somoff, Petaluma
10th place - Daniel Shaw, Petaluma
800 meter finals
1st place - Jack Dufour, Casa Grande
2nd place - Dylan Mainaris, Casa Grande
4th place - Jorge Navarro, Casa Grande
6th place - Christopher Negrete, Casa Grande
1600 meter finals
1st place - Dylan Mainaris, Casa Grande
3rd place - Kevin Hansen, Casa Grande
5th place - Srihan Goli, Casa Grande
3200 meter finals
1st place - Kevin Hansen, Casa Grande
2nd place - Srihan Goli, Casa Grande
8th place - Masato Tallent, Petaluma
110 meter hurdles
2nd place - Kai Jaime, Casa Grande
4th place - Charly Ramirez, Casa Grande
7th place - Rian Powell, Petaluma
9th place - Broody Stevens, Petaluma
300 meter hurdles
2nd place - Charly Ramirez, Casa Grande
4th place - Nicholas Dennis, Petaluma
6th place - Kai Jaime, Casa Grande
7th place - Broody Stevens, Petaluma
4x100 meter relays
3rd place - Casa Grande (Zachary Wrinn, Jackson Metzler, Gbemiga Ajayi, Luke Cilia)
5th place - Petaluma (Ryder Wilson, Brody Breen, Evan Clarke, Jacob Garzoli)
4x400 meter relays
1st place - Casa Grande (Christopher Negrete, Jack Dufour, Dylan Mainaris, Sebastian Lomas)
5th place - Petaluma (Ryder Wilson, Ray Somoff, Brody Breen, Nicholas Dennis)
Shot put
2nd place - Joab Anezil, Petaluma
3rd place - Cole Campagna, Casa Grande
4th place - Brett Moeckel, Petaluma
8th place - Gage Garvin, Casa Grande
Discus
1st place - Joab Anezil, Petaluma
4th place - Brett Moeckel, Petaluma
6th place - Gage Garvin, Casa Grande
9th place - Thomas Giroux, Casa Grande
High jump
1st place - Sebastian Lomas, Casa Grande
3rd place - Rian Powell, Petaluma
6th place - Shaun Furrer, Casa Grande
9th place - Jacob Sable, Casa Grande
Pole vault
1st place - Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Petaluma
2nd place - Townsend Miller, Casa Grande
3rd place - Maxwell Brown, Petaluma
4th place - Charly Ramirez, Casa Grande
5th place - Jack Williams, Casa Grande
Long jump
6th place - Jacob Garzoli, Petaluma
8th place - Rian Powell, Petaluma
9th place - Jackson Metzler, Casa Grande
10th place - Luke Cilia, Casa Grande
Triple jump
2nd place - Jacob Garzoli, Petaluma
3rd place - Jack Dufour, Casa Grande
4th place - Rian Powell, Petaluma
6th place - Sebastian Lomas, Casa Grande
8th place - Gbemiga Ajayi, Casa Grande
Girls Varsity
100 meter finals
2nd place - Bailey Guerrero
9th place - Kalina Johnson, Casa Grande
200 meter finals
2nd place - Bailey Guerrero, Casa Grande
6th place - Lucille Walling, Petaluma
7th place - Gabby Gotshall, Casa Grande
400 meter finals
3rd place - Gabby Gotshall, Casa Grande
4th place - Lucille Walling, Petaluma
6th place - Kate Doherty, Petaluma
800 meter finals
3rd place - Reilly Kreutz, Petaluma
4th place - Melanie Garcia, Casa Grande
5th place - Avery Codington, Casa Grande
7th place - Addison Fields, Casa Grande
1600 meter finals
1st place - Reilly Kreutz, Petaluma
2nd place - Avery Codington, Casa Grande
4th place - Emily Bendzick, Casa Grande
8th place - Sarah Garcia, Casa Grande
3200 meter finals
1st place - Reilly Kreutz, Petaluma
2nd place - Avery Codington, Casa Grande
4th place - Emily Bendzick, Casa Grande
6th place - Sarah Garcia, Casa Grande
7th place - Stella Alvarenga, Casa Grande
100 meter hurdles
1st place - Abigail Busch, Casa Grande
300 meter hurdles
1st place - Abigail Busch, Casa Grande
4x100 relay
4th place - Petaluma (Sophia Amaral, Olivia Looper, Kate Doherty, Sloane Shoop)
5th place - Casa Grande (Kalina Johnson, Lillyanna Olivarez, Daniella Martinez, Bella Ferrando)
4x400 relay
2nd place - Casa Grande (Abigail Busch, Addison Fields, Melanie Garcia, Bailey Guerrero)
5th place - Petaluma (Kate Doherty, Siena Vital, Maya Maloney, Olivia Looper)
Shot put
4th place - Giuliana Bettinelli, Casa Grande
7th place - Valery Cruz, Casa Grande
8th place - Alafair Birmingham, Petaluma
Discus
3rd place - Alafair Birmingham, Petaluma
5th place - Valery Cruz, Casa Grande
7th place - Jasmine Paun, Casa Grande
High jump
2nd place - Lucille Walling, Petaluma
4th place - Bella Ferrando, Casa Grande
7th place - Brooklyn Bascherini, Casa Grande
Pole Vault
2nd place - Lucille Walling, Petaluma
5th place - Ella Coopersmith, Casa Grande
Long jump
1st place - Bailey Guerrero, Casa Grande
Triple jump
2nd place - Caterina Lindley, Casa Grande
10th place - Maya Maloney, Petaluma
Not seeing your team here? Send highlights, stats and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: