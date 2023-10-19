Editor’s note: the Petaluma Sports Roundup is a new weekly feature from Argus-Courier staff writer Amelia Richardson, presenting highlights from the diverse and exciting world of high school sports throughout Petaluma.

Coaches, parents and players wishing to share highlights from their teams are encouraged to contact Amelia at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com. Photos, box scores, quotes and play-by-plays are all welcome.

Football

On Oct. 13, Petaluma (6-1) won on the road in a 42-12 victory against Justin-Siena (1-4). The Trojans’ Chase Miller led with 165 rushing yards for the night, scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Petaluma quarterback Ryan Landry passed for 47 yards and scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Ed Berncich, who had 132 rushing yards for the night, scored a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a short 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Brody Breen led the Trojans with 30 receiving yards, and Asher Levy was good for all his extra-point attempts. The Trojans had four pass interceptions for the night and a total of 434 yards.

Casa Grande and St. Vincent also took home victories, with the Mustangs winning 42-21 against St. Bernard’s and the Gauchos with a close 28-22 win over Vintage. More details on these games can be found on pages B1 and B2.

Volleyball

On Oct. 10, St. Vincent fell to undefeated Ukiah, with set scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-12, but came back Oct. 13 to sweep Lower Lake 3-0, with sets of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-11.

St. Vincent standouts for the week included Ava Sullivan with 17 kills, 28 digs and four serving aces, Johana Stone with 52 assists, 36 digs and six serving aces, and Presley Reavis with 30 digs and three serving aces.

On Oct. 16 the Mustangs earned a second victory in a row against Upper Lake, with the game going to a five-set standoff. After dropping the first set 25-23 to Upper Lake, St. Vincent tied it up with a 25-17 second set victory. Upper Lake then took the third set 25-15, but St. Vincent clapped back once again with 25-19 and 15-7 set wins. St. Vincent went on to play league rival Elsie Allen Oct. 17 at home.

On Oct. 12, the Casa Grande varsity team fell 3-0 to Vintage, with sets of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-20. Gaucho leaders for the match included Marissa Brody with 32 attacks, 10 serving aces and eight kills, Ava Naworski with 24 serve receptions and Christina Bogart with 12 digs. Casa Grande now holds a 5-17 overall record and 2-10 league record.

After their 3-1 win over Casa Grande on Oct. 4, the Petaluma Trojans fell 3-0 to American Canyon on Oct. 10 and 3-0 to Justin-Siena in their last match Oct. 12. Sets against Justin-Siena totaled 25-10, 25-16 and 25-18, with Petaluma closing out the regular season with an 18-14 overall record and 6-6 league record.

Trojan leaders against Justin-Siena (22-7) included Sloane Shoop with 30 attacks, four kills, nine digs and 11 serving aces, Emma Schwappach with nine digs, and Lily Comma with six assists.

Girls tennis

In a crosstown rival match Oct. 12, Casa Grande beat Petaluma 5-1 as the tennis season edges a close.

In singles, Casa Grande’s Samv Ruk defeated Dee Dee Alpert 7-6, 6-0. Petaluma took the next match with a 6-1, 6-2 win by Annie Bober over Casa Grande’s Halle Boulter.

Casa Grande’s Taya Boulter then won 6-3, 6-1 over Maya Hoffman and Olivia Kiss defeated Lila Kellison 6-4, 6-4.

In doubles, Casa Grande’s Taylor Eaton and Ally Mann won 6-1, 7-5 over Kallen Doherty and Sofia Beatty, and Lauren Clark and Lizzie Maldonado won 6-3, 6-1 over Maddie Malone and Eva Beatty. To close it out, Samia Hakim and Harper Dillon won 6-3, 6-3 over Alianna Stewart and Ava Desperrier.

Prior to the loss, on Oct. 5 Petaluma notched its third victory in a row with a win over Napa (4-3), which went far after sunset with a tiebreaker win by Dee Dee Alpert over Cristina Mateescu. Alpert won the first match 6-1, dropped the second 4-6 and came back to win 10-4 in the last match.

In another tiebreaker, Napa’s Zariel Robles won 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 over Lila Kellison.

Also in singles, Petaluma’s Annie Bober won 6-1 and 6-0 over Kaelin Paringit, and Maya Hoffman defeated Jessie Jessup 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Petaluma’s Kallen Doherty and Tenlee Leone defeated Belle Graffigna and Stefania Llamas 6-3, 6-2. Napa’s Katherine Lopez and Julia Bui defeated Ava Desperrier and Sofia Beatty 6-3, 6-3.

After dropping the first match 1-6 to Napa’s Anna Grigorev and Olivia Parriott, Petaluma’s Eva Beatty and Maddie Malone won the second match 6-1, but fell 10-6 in the tiebreaker.

The Trojans put up a fight in their road match against American Canyon for a closely fought contest and lost 3-4.