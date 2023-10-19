Petaluma Sports Roundup

As fall sports begin to wind down, wins are a theme in football and girls tennis, while St. Vincent volleyball hopes for a playoff spot.|
AMELIA RICHARDSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 19, 2023, 2:12PM

Editor’s note: the Petaluma Sports Roundup is a new weekly feature from Argus-Courier staff writer Amelia Richardson, presenting highlights from the diverse and exciting world of high school sports throughout Petaluma.

Coaches, parents and players wishing to share highlights from their teams are encouraged to contact Amelia at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com. Photos, box scores, quotes and play-by-plays are all welcome.

Football

On Oct. 13, Petaluma (6-1) won on the road in a 42-12 victory against Justin-Siena (1-4). The Trojans’ Chase Miller led with 165 rushing yards for the night, scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Petaluma quarterback Ryan Landry passed for 47 yards and scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Ed Berncich, who had 132 rushing yards for the night, scored a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a short 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Brody Breen led the Trojans with 30 receiving yards, and Asher Levy was good for all his extra-point attempts. The Trojans had four pass interceptions for the night and a total of 434 yards.

Casa Grande and St. Vincent also took home victories, with the Mustangs winning 42-21 against St. Bernard’s and the Gauchos with a close 28-22 win over Vintage. More details on these games can be found on pages B1 and B2.

Volleyball

On Oct. 10, St. Vincent fell to undefeated Ukiah, with set scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-12, but came back Oct. 13 to sweep Lower Lake 3-0, with sets of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-11.

St. Vincent standouts for the week included Ava Sullivan with 17 kills, 28 digs and four serving aces, Johana Stone with 52 assists, 36 digs and six serving aces, and Presley Reavis with 30 digs and three serving aces.

On Oct. 16 the Mustangs earned a second victory in a row against Upper Lake, with the game going to a five-set standoff. After dropping the first set 25-23 to Upper Lake, St. Vincent tied it up with a 25-17 second set victory. Upper Lake then took the third set 25-15, but St. Vincent clapped back once again with 25-19 and 15-7 set wins. St. Vincent went on to play league rival Elsie Allen Oct. 17 at home.

On Oct. 12, the Casa Grande varsity team fell 3-0 to Vintage, with sets of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-20. Gaucho leaders for the match included Marissa Brody with 32 attacks, 10 serving aces and eight kills, Ava Naworski with 24 serve receptions and Christina Bogart with 12 digs. Casa Grande now holds a 5-17 overall record and 2-10 league record.

After their 3-1 win over Casa Grande on Oct. 4, the Petaluma Trojans fell 3-0 to American Canyon on Oct. 10 and 3-0 to Justin-Siena in their last match Oct. 12. Sets against Justin-Siena totaled 25-10, 25-16 and 25-18, with Petaluma closing out the regular season with an 18-14 overall record and 6-6 league record.

Trojan leaders against Justin-Siena (22-7) included Sloane Shoop with 30 attacks, four kills, nine digs and 11 serving aces, Emma Schwappach with nine digs, and Lily Comma with six assists.

Girls tennis

In a crosstown rival match Oct. 12, Casa Grande beat Petaluma 5-1 as the tennis season edges a close.

In singles, Casa Grande’s Samv Ruk defeated Dee Dee Alpert 7-6, 6-0. Petaluma took the next match with a 6-1, 6-2 win by Annie Bober over Casa Grande’s Halle Boulter.

Casa Grande’s Taya Boulter then won 6-3, 6-1 over Maya Hoffman and Olivia Kiss defeated Lila Kellison 6-4, 6-4.

In doubles, Casa Grande’s Taylor Eaton and Ally Mann won 6-1, 7-5 over Kallen Doherty and Sofia Beatty, and Lauren Clark and Lizzie Maldonado won 6-3, 6-1 over Maddie Malone and Eva Beatty. To close it out, Samia Hakim and Harper Dillon won 6-3, 6-3 over Alianna Stewart and Ava Desperrier.

Prior to the loss, on Oct. 5 Petaluma notched its third victory in a row with a win over Napa (4-3), which went far after sunset with a tiebreaker win by Dee Dee Alpert over Cristina Mateescu. Alpert won the first match 6-1, dropped the second 4-6 and came back to win 10-4 in the last match.

In another tiebreaker, Napa’s Zariel Robles won 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 over Lila Kellison.

Also in singles, Petaluma’s Annie Bober won 6-1 and 6-0 over Kaelin Paringit, and Maya Hoffman defeated Jessie Jessup 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Petaluma’s Kallen Doherty and Tenlee Leone defeated Belle Graffigna and Stefania Llamas 6-3, 6-2. Napa’s Katherine Lopez and Julia Bui defeated Ava Desperrier and Sofia Beatty 6-3, 6-3.

After dropping the first match 1-6 to Napa’s Anna Grigorev and Olivia Parriott, Petaluma’s Eva Beatty and Maddie Malone won the second match 6-1, but fell 10-6 in the tiebreaker.

The Trojans put up a fight in their road match against American Canyon for a closely fought contest and lost 3-4.

In singles, Alpert defeated Ezrielle Llave in another tiebreaker, scores of 6-2, 0-6, 10-6. Annie Bober also won over Morgan Crowell 6-1, 6-2.

American Canyon won the next two matches, with Lydia Zhou defeating Maya Hoffman 6-1, 6-3, and Riley Yamada winning over Lila Kellison 6-3, 6-4.

Then, in doubles, American Canyon’s Alaira Guido and Jess Hemmerling won in a tiebreaker against Kallen Doherty and Sofia Beatty, with scores of 6-7, 7-6 and 10-5.

Ava James and Angelina Ta defeated Petaluma’s Maddie Malone and Ava Desperrier 6-4, 6-4, but the Trojans got a doubles win with Alianna Stewart and Malia Pratt’s tiebreaking victory over Aubrey Aliga and Isabela Ayson, with scores of 1-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Cross country

On Oct. 11, Casa Grande hosted a Vine Valley Athletic League meet that also featured Petaluma, American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Sonoma Valley and Vintage. In the boys varsity 3-mile race, Casa Grande earned first place overall as Dylan Mainaris and Kevin Hansen finished first and second at 15:57 and 16:30, respectively. Jack Dufour also finished seventh at 17:13, Christopher Negrete finished 12th at 17:53, Victor Garcia finished 18th at 18:16 and Benton Lichty finished 23rd at 18:26.

Petaluma’s Maverick Kelly finished 29th at 18:18, John Baxman finished 29th at 19:23.1, Masato Tallent finished 30th at 19:23.4, Everett Abercrombie finished 32nd at 19:37, Collin Shaw finished 35th at 19:51 and Nathan Rodriguez finished 38th at 20:00.

Casa Grande also took first in the girls varsity 3-mile. Individually, however, Petaluma’s Reilly Kreutz came in first place at 18:17, and Casa Grande’s Avery Codington finished second place at 18:56. In sixth place at 20:26 was Casa Grande’s Emily Bendzick, Petaluma’s Kate Doherty finished eighth at 20:35 and Casa Grande’s Addison Fields finished ninth at 20:49.

Meanwhile in 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th were Casa Grande’s Ella Coopersmith, Abigail Busch, Sarah Garcia and Stella Alvarenga at 21:11, 21:25, 21:26 and 21:28, respectively.

In 19th and 20th were Nora Lounibos and Isabella Martinez at 21:45 and 21:46. Maya Maloney finished 40th at 26:55.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.