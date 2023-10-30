Editor’s note: the Petaluma Sports Roundup is a weekly feature from Argus-Courier staff writer Amelia Richardson, presenting highlights from the diverse and exciting world of high school sports throughout Petaluma.

Coaches, parents and players wishing to share highlights from their teams are encouraged to contact Amelia at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com. Photos, box scores, quotes and play-by-plays are all welcome.

Cross Country

Casa Grande

On Oct. 20, the Gauchos competed in the 75th Annual Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational in Walnut, California. In girls varsity for the 2.93-mile course, junior Avery Codington medaled in third place at 20:23. Sophomore Emily Bendzick finished 17th at 21:56, and junior Addison Fields finished 22nd at 22:26. Sophomore Sarah Garcia finished 45th at 23:56, senior Abigail Busch finished 47th at 24:00, senior Stella Alvarenga finished 50th at 24:13, and freshman Ella Coopersmith finished 58th at 24:34.

In boys varsity for the 2.93-mile race, junior Dylan Mainaris medaled in seventh place at 16:36, with sophomore Kevin Hansen finishing 42nd at 17:56 and junior Srihan Goli finishing 52nd at 18:03. In 54th place was sophomore Jack Dufour at 18:10, junior Christopher Negrete finished 91st at 19:24, sophomore Benton Lichty finished 96th at 19:39, and senior Victor Garcia finished 101 at 19:48.

Petaluma

Senior Reilly Kreutz was the sole competitor for Petaluma in the Mt. SAC invitational. Kreutz medaled by placing 7th out of 122 runners in the Division 4, elite, Individual Sweepstake Race, which featured some of the fastest runners in the nation, said head coach Jonathan Tallent.

The following day, the Trojans competed on a grueling, hilly course at the seventh Annual Yashanny Rahm Invitational in Ukiah. Continuing the medal-earning trend, the Trojan girls varsity team was well represented by freshman Isabella Martinez, who placed third, and senior Nora Lounibos, who earned a 10th place medal.

The varsity boys team was led by freshman Maverick Kelley who finished the 5K course at 18:54. He was followed by a trio of Trojans in the 25th, 26th and 27th place spots – junior Max Brown at 19:50, freshman Johnny Baxman at 19:57, and junior Nathan Rodriguez at 20:13. Sophomore Masato Tallent rounded out the Trojan varsity performance at 20:49.

Girls Tennis

Petaluma played a tough match against Justin-Siena Oct. 17 in the Trojans’ last regular season matchup, where the Trojans fell in a 7-0 sweep.

It was the opposite situation for Casa Grande in the Gauchos’ Oct. 19 season closer, with Casa sweeping Sonoma Valley 7-0.

Individual statistics were not immediately available.

North Coast Section championships for girls tennis will take place in early November.

Flag Football

Petaluma (6-1) was set to play crosstown rival Casa Grande (4-4) at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

The Trojans shut out Cardinal Newman at home in a 22-0 victory Oct. 23 to break Newman’s undefeated streak, according to the team’s Instagram page.

After back-to-back wins against Analy – 14-12 on Oct. 5 and 25-23 on Oct. 12 – the Gauchos fell 22-20 to Rancho Cotate, according to MaxPreps.

