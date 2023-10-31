Fall sports are beginning to wrap up, and local high schools’ winter teams are starting to gear up for the coming season. In the meantime, here are some of the main highlights from this past week’s competition schedule.

Football

St. Vincent (7-2, 2-1) got a massive 56-7 win over Healdsburg (0-8-1, 0-3) on Oct. 28, before going on to close out the regular season against Maria Carillo (5-4, 2-1) on Nov. 3.

Sophomore quarterback Gabe Casanovas was 10-for-15 and passed for 203 yards, which included four passing touchdowns. Casanovas also made two rushing touchdowns and had 84 rushing yards for the day.

Junior running back Joseph Edwards also rushed a touchdown and got a 22-yard interception. Sophomore linebacker Mason Caturegli scored another touchdown and added a 38-yard interception to his name.

Senior wide receiver Jack Davis also contributed two of St. Vincent’s touchdowns, and others were scored by senior wide receiver Nico Antonini, sophomore Mason Caturegli and junior Tyler Chelew, who also kicked for six extra points. Sophomore wide receiver Jack Ellis also scored on a two-point conversion attempt.

Caturegli also led with tackles for the day, as Edwards and seniors Nour Elbelisy and Dylan Brown each got five tackles apiece. Senior Jack Olyphant and sophomore CJ Perez each contributed sacks.

Cross Country

On Oct. 25, Casa Grande and Petaluma took part in a seven-school Vine Valley Athletic League meet at Alston Park.

In the boys varsity 5,000-meter race, Casa Grande came in second place overall, behind Vintage, and Petaluma finished fourth. Gaucho junior Dylan Mainaris got the gold at 16:38, and sophomore Kevin Hansen came in fourth place at 17:13.

In ninth and 10th places were Jack Dufour at 17:36 and junior Srihan Goli at 17:41. Junior Christopher Negrete finished 13th at 18:05. Petaluma freshman Maverick Kelly finished 18th at 18:38, Casa Grande sophomore Benton Lichty finished 19th at 18:41 and senior Victor Garcia finished 21st at 18:52.

Petaluma junior Maxwell Brown and freshman John Baxman finished 24th and 25th, respectively, at 19:26 and 19:28. Sophomore Masato Tallent finished 27th at 19:53, senior Everett Abercrombie finished 29th at 20:07, sophomore Collin Shaw finished 30th at 20:12 and junior Nathan Rodriguez finished 31st at 20:30.

In girls varsity, Petaluma teams were neck-and-neck, with Casa Grande winning first place overall and Petaluma earning second. Individually, Petaluma senior Reilly Kreutz finished first place at 19:16, with Casa Grande junior Avery Codington finishing second at 19:33.

In fifth place was Petaluma junior Kate Doherty at 21:14, in eighth place was Casa Grande sophomore Emily Bendzick at 21:27 and in 10th was senior Abigail Busch at 21:32. Junior Addison Fields finished 12th at 21:38, Petaluma senior Nora Lounibos finished 13th at 21:41, freshman Isabella Martinez finished 15th at 21:46, Casa Grande sophomore Melanie Garcia finished 16th at 21:58, senior Stella Alvarenga finished 19th at 22:16 and sophomore Sarah Garcia finished finished 21st at 22:20. Then in 28th place was Petaluma senior Siena Deadman at 23:48 and junior Maya Maloney finished 39th at 30:11.

Next up for Casa Grande and Petaluma runners is the VVAL Championship Meet Nov. 4 at Spring Lake. Junior varsity boys competition begins at 8:30 a.m. with varsity boys races beginning at 9:30 a.m. Junior varsity girls will begin at 9 a.m. and varsity girls at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent runners will compete in the North Bay League-Redwood championship meet Nov. 2 at Spring Lake. JV boys races begin at 3 p.m., followed by a combined girls race at 3:45 p.m. Varsity boys will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Not seeing your team reflected here? Reach out to Amelia Richardson at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208 with team news, highlights, photos and more.