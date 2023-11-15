The fall sports season is winding down, which means it’s time to break out the holiday gear, grab a cup of hot cocoa and crank up the winter sports.

Here are some teams to look out for as the winter season gets underway this week.

Boys basketball

St. Vincent

After more than four decades coaching basketball in California, head coach Tom Bonfigli is entering his final season before retirement – so this one is sure to be exciting, and more than a little emotional.

“I have had many fond memories and great relationships during my 42-year career,” he said in a joint email with fellow Mustang coaches Nick Iacopi and Michael Baribault.

But, Bonfigli said, this season will also be one to highlight the seniors and other returning players.

“I have a committed group and to many of them, basketball is a priority. I think we will be very competitive in our league and our division. The players seem to get along well together and are highly motivated.”

Mustangs to look out for include Cole Williams, who is known to be strong on offense. Josh Malik and Sebastian Andrade are also both returning all league players, and other returners like Jack Davis, Hudson Stipp and Brett Ghisletta are bound to make for a cohesive team.

Jack Mountanos, who excelled last year as the JV point guard as a freshman, is set to appear on varsity this season, along with Tyler Chelew, Nico Antonini, Will French and Roman Yusupov.

Chelew, Antonini, Davis and Ghisletta are heading over to the team after playing varsity football.

St. Vincent is kicking off their season with a pair of non-league home games, on Nov. 14 against Lower Lake and Nov. 17 against Tomales.

Casa Grande

This is head coach Nick Guillory’s first season with the Gauchos, and he has high hopes for this year’s team.

“Casa Grande does a wonderful job supporting their athletic teams, and I'm looking forward to seeing them at our games and connecting with the community,” Guillory said.

He added, “This is my first year experiencing the Casa-Petaluma rivalry game which I know will be an awesome environment. Petaluma has a strong team this year and it will be a fun challenge for us.”

Guillory said the main goals this season include instilling a “process-oriented culture,” and focusing on being fully present in order to work toward a win. Guillory said the team is also keeping a “Why not us?” mentality in hopes for a VVAL championship win.

But most importantly, he and the team are striving to “make this an experience with memories that will last a lifetime for everyone.”

Players to keep an eye on for the Gauchos include senior guard Jeffrey Rice, who is a returning starter and who Guillory expects to carry much of the scoring load.

Senior point guard Phillip Liu will also add to the team’s leadership. Guillory said Liu is a “great ball handler, has high IQ and a natural feel for the game” and is “crafty around the rim and not afraid to take the big shot.”

Junior guard Ryan Rice, Jeffrey’s brother, will be making his varsity debut and is establishing himself as a consistent 3-point shooter and play maker, Guillory said. Meanwhile, forward David Isola is set to be the sole freshman on varsity this season, and is expected to contribute on both offense and defense. Guillory said Isola “has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.”

“Sky's the limit for his potential in this program,” he added.

Casa Grande began its season with a non-league scrimmage against Piner, and will host its home opener against St. Vincent at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

Petaluma

The Trojans are set to have their first non-league scrimmage against Piner at home Nov. 18, and then against Santa Rosa at 7 p.m. that day, according to MaxPreps. Roster information and other pre-season details were not immediately available.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande

This year’s Gaucho varsity team consists of eight seniors, two juniors and two freshmen who head coach Scott Himes said “have worked hard during the off season to reach their goals and have a successful season.”

“I have coached most of the seniors since the first grade,” Himes said. “They are a fun group that consistently demonstrate great energy, attitudes and toughness in practice and games.”

Marissa Brody and Anamaria Robertson are the two returning all-league players, and both are expected to be among the team’s top scorers. Seniors Amalie Barr, Makayla Himes and Kyra Jensen are also expected to be key contributors, as well as juniors Alex Giacomini and Ava Nelson who are crucial to both offense and defense.

Petaluma

Petaluma’s varsity team this year consists of seven seniors – Maya Guzman, Sydney Martin, Avery Pontius, Gianna Scaccalosi, Laniya Smith, Emma Kee and Olivia Hernandez – four juniors – Leila Nickel, Emma Hale, Lily Gemma and Jillian Oatman – sophomore Lauren Wilson and freshman Natty Rodriquez.