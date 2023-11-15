Petaluma Sports Roundup

Here’s a look at what’s ahead in the winter sports season, which kicks off this week.|
AMELIA RICHARDSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 14, 2023, 4:30PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The fall sports season is winding down, which means it’s time to break out the holiday gear, grab a cup of hot cocoa and crank up the winter sports.

Here are some teams to look out for as the winter season gets underway this week.

Boys basketball

St. Vincent

After more than four decades coaching basketball in California, head coach Tom Bonfigli is entering his final season before retirement – so this one is sure to be exciting, and more than a little emotional.

“I have had many fond memories and great relationships during my 42-year career,” he said in a joint email with fellow Mustang coaches Nick Iacopi and Michael Baribault.

But, Bonfigli said, this season will also be one to highlight the seniors and other returning players.

“I have a committed group and to many of them, basketball is a priority. I think we will be very competitive in our league and our division. The players seem to get along well together and are highly motivated.”

Mustangs to look out for include Cole Williams, who is known to be strong on offense. Josh Malik and Sebastian Andrade are also both returning all league players, and other returners like Jack Davis, Hudson Stipp and Brett Ghisletta are bound to make for a cohesive team.

Jack Mountanos, who excelled last year as the JV point guard as a freshman, is set to appear on varsity this season, along with Tyler Chelew, Nico Antonini, Will French and Roman Yusupov.

Chelew, Antonini, Davis and Ghisletta are heading over to the team after playing varsity football.

St. Vincent is kicking off their season with a pair of non-league home games, on Nov. 14 against Lower Lake and Nov. 17 against Tomales.

Casa Grande

This is head coach Nick Guillory’s first season with the Gauchos, and he has high hopes for this year’s team.

“Casa Grande does a wonderful job supporting their athletic teams, and I'm looking forward to seeing them at our games and connecting with the community,” Guillory said.

He added, “This is my first year experiencing the Casa-Petaluma rivalry game which I know will be an awesome environment. Petaluma has a strong team this year and it will be a fun challenge for us.”

Guillory said the main goals this season include instilling a “process-oriented culture,” and focusing on being fully present in order to work toward a win. Guillory said the team is also keeping a “Why not us?” mentality in hopes for a VVAL championship win.

But most importantly, he and the team are striving to “make this an experience with memories that will last a lifetime for everyone.”

Players to keep an eye on for the Gauchos include senior guard Jeffrey Rice, who is a returning starter and who Guillory expects to carry much of the scoring load.

Senior point guard Phillip Liu will also add to the team’s leadership. Guillory said Liu is a “great ball handler, has high IQ and a natural feel for the game” and is “crafty around the rim and not afraid to take the big shot.”

Junior guard Ryan Rice, Jeffrey’s brother, will be making his varsity debut and is establishing himself as a consistent 3-point shooter and play maker, Guillory said. Meanwhile, forward David Isola is set to be the sole freshman on varsity this season, and is expected to contribute on both offense and defense. Guillory said Isola “has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.”

“Sky's the limit for his potential in this program,” he added.

Casa Grande began its season with a non-league scrimmage against Piner, and will host its home opener against St. Vincent at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

Petaluma

The Trojans are set to have their first non-league scrimmage against Piner at home Nov. 18, and then against Santa Rosa at 7 p.m. that day, according to MaxPreps. Roster information and other pre-season details were not immediately available.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande

This year’s Gaucho varsity team consists of eight seniors, two juniors and two freshmen who head coach Scott Himes said “have worked hard during the off season to reach their goals and have a successful season.”

“I have coached most of the seniors since the first grade,” Himes said. “They are a fun group that consistently demonstrate great energy, attitudes and toughness in practice and games.”

Marissa Brody and Anamaria Robertson are the two returning all-league players, and both are expected to be among the team’s top scorers. Seniors Amalie Barr, Makayla Himes and Kyra Jensen are also expected to be key contributors, as well as juniors Alex Giacomini and Ava Nelson who are crucial to both offense and defense.

Petaluma

Petaluma’s varsity team this year consists of seven seniors – Maya Guzman, Sydney Martin, Avery Pontius, Gianna Scaccalosi, Laniya Smith, Emma Kee and Olivia Hernandez – four juniors – Leila Nickel, Emma Hale, Lily Gemma and Jillian Oatman – sophomore Lauren Wilson and freshman Natty Rodriquez.

After falling 54-34 in their season opener Nov. 13 against Santa Rosa, the Trojans went to take on Healdsburg in another non-league matchup Nov. 15, then will face Analy at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at home.

St. Vincent

This year’s team consists of an 11-person roster – seniors Emilly Isetta, Izzy Badaglia, Nedine Ghattas and Gabby Tarantino, juniors Maddy Rynning, Keira Squires and Nora Kaszuba, sophomores Siena Tarantino and Andrea Hartmann, and freshmen Sam Sarlatte and Claire Ellis.

After starting the season off with a Nov. 7 scrimmage against Petaluma, a home scrimmage against Marin Academy Nov. 9 and a college prep game Nov. 14, the Mustangs’ next game is against Tomales at 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

Boys soccer

Casa Grande

This year’s varsity team consists of 15 seniors, 12 of whom are returning varsity players.

Head coach Jordan Schlau said he and his fellow head coach Kevin Richardson are excited for the upcoming season.

“The boys are excited, motivated and showing up for each other which is fueling the whole program to work harder,” Schlau said. “To the coaches, it doesn't feel like we are stepping into a new season – we're already in a sprint.”

Players to look out for include returning center backs Hayden Holbrook and Jackon Rader, returning outside defender/mids David Ramirez and Angel Altamirano, returning midfielders Hugo Rodrigues and Santiago Roman Rivas, returning goalie Roberto Pagan and returning top scorer Jose Chavez.

Petaluma

The Trojans kick off their season with a non-league home opener against Marin Catholic Nov. 27, before a two-game road stand against Napa and Vintage. Petaluma will then come back home to face crosstown rival Casa Grande on Dec. 6. Rosters and other team information were not immediately available.

St Vincent

The Mustangs will start their season off Dec. 1 and will be on the road for two games before their home opener against San Francisco International Soccer on Dec. 9. Rosters and other team information were not immediately available.

Girls soccer

Petaluma

The Trojans last won the VVAL title in 2019, and head coach Deegan Babala said one of the main goals is to win it again this season.

“This season, like any, I’m looking forward to supporting the development of a team that strives to play quality soccer, work hard, learn new skills and come together to overcome challenges,” Babala said.

This year’s 26-player roster includes seven seniors, 10 juniors, eight sophomores and one freshman. Gabriela Mendoza and Kaitlyn Kensinger will lead at the goalkeeper position, with Mia Crane, Anna Graham, Isabelle Coggins and Isabella Easley defending as well as fullbacks Grace Forney, Molly Williams, Madilynn Greenlief, Sadie Goldberg and Iris Bosch. Strikers Brianna Hlebakos, Ava Drysdale and Natalia Efhan will look to score, assisted by forwards Kate Doherty, Janelle Blow, Sunny Schultz, Emma Walker and Maya Maloney, as well as midfielders Chloe Bulwa, Kenly Eskes, Lorelei Koldis, Gianna Richardson, Adrienne Skye, Mia Markovich and Taylor Cusimano.

Petaluma kicks of its season against Analy on Nov. 16.

St. Vincent

Head coach Mark Ribeiro said he is optimistic about this season after the Mustangs faced challenges last season with getting enough players to join the team and stay healthy.

“This season I am excited to watch our program develop and evolve,“ Ribeiro said. ”This year we've almost doubled the amount of players joining.“

Ribeiro added that the team aims to focus on self-discipline, camaraderie and gaining momentum.

“The returning players put 100% effort into our team last year, including senior Alicia Hartmann, junior Ileana Jimenez and sophomore Audrey Klinge, and I'm excited to see their influence on the newer players,” he said.

St. Vincent is set for its home opener Dec. 2, a non-league matchup against Convent of the Sacred Heart.

Wrestling

Casa Grande

Head coach Isaac Raya is looking forward to the season ahead, saying there isn’t a team quite like this one.

“We are a tight group and we function really well together,” Raya said. “There is a daily feeling of accomplishment after practice that is unlike anything else.”

The Gauchos’ senior wrestlers are looking to bring strength and experience to the mat. Dylan Boden, Ray Pacheco, Raymond Wang, Jacob Quintua, Robert Severdia, Noah Padecky, and Joe Heaney are all poised to make a mark, Raya said.

“This is the year of the Gaucho wrestlers,“ Raya said.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs begin tournament play Nov. 18 at the Ukiah Novice, which kicks off a six-match stand on the road. St. Vincent’s first home match won’t take place until Jan. 10 against Analy. Rosters and other information were not immediately available.

Not seeing your team reflected here? Reach out to Amelia Richardson at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208 with team news, highlights, photos and more.

