Football

The 2023 Vine Valley Athletic League All-League players were announced, with a number of both Petaluma and Casa Grande players named as the top players in the league.

Casa Grande junior quarterback Danny Mercado was named the league MVP, after finishing the season with 2,201 yards and 19 touchdown passes. And Petaluma senior lineman Ed Berncich was named Defensive Player of the Year. Berncich this season got 85 tackles, 12.5 sacks and scored 14 touchdowns.

Lineman of the Year was Casa Grande senior AJ Ferrando, and Kicker of the Year went to Petaluma senior Asher Levy, who also played quarterback part of the time. Levy this season had 2,114 kickoff yards and 652 punting yards.

First Team All-League players for Casa Grande also included seniors Clint Rea, Seamus Dirrane, Andrew Antonio and Cade Rea. Petaluma First Team players also included seniors Chase Miller, Jed Anizel and Brody Breen.

On the Second Team All-League roster were Casa Grande’s Marco Novoa, Zach Herrera and Roman Hill, and Petaluma’s Jasper Jennings, Darren Adams and Noah Brians.

Congratulations to this year’s All-League players!

Boys basketball

St. Vincent hosted its season opener against Lower Lake last Thursday, with the Mustangs winning 72-16. St. Vincent scored its first 30 points in the first quarter alone, and another 23 points before the end of the half.

Leading scorers for the Mustangs included senior Cole Williams, who scored 19 points and went 3-for-4 in 3-point attempts. Senior Sebastian Andrade also scored 17 points, while junior Justin Greco scored 14 points and had eight total rebounds. Senior Hudson Stipp had eight assists. On defense, Williams led with five steals and sophomore Jack Mountanos had five deflections. A great start for the Mustangs, indeed.

Girls basketball

The St. Vincent girls’ team also had a big win for the season opener, a 40-6 victory over Oakland’s College Prep Cougars on Nov. 14. Junior Hailey Sarlatte scored 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Mustangs, and freshman Samantha Sarlatte scored 10 points and had six rebounds. Sophomore Andrea Hartmann also led with four assists. Senior Nedine Ghattas was also a big contributor with three points, five rebounds and two assists.

Casa Grande also won its first matchup against Middletown Nov. 14, knocking out a close 34-33 victory. Gaucho scorers included Marissa Brody, Alex Giacomini, Anamaria Robertson, Makayla Himes and Amalie Barr. Brody, Giacomini, Himes, Robertson also made 3-point shots, as well as another by Julissa Pacheco.

Petaluma fell 43-37 to Healdsburg in the Trojans’ second matchup of the season. Top scorers for the Trojans were senior Sydney Martin with 14 points, as well as junior Lily Gemma and sophomore Lauren Wilson who each scored 10 points. Martin, Gemma and Wilson all scored at least one 3-pointer for the night. Martin and Wilson were also big on rebounds, and senior Gianna Scaccalosi got an assist and two steals.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.