It’s postseason time! See where some of Petaluma’s high school varsity teams stand heading into NCS playoffs and beyond. And toward the end of this column, check out some local sports summer camps that still have open slots.

Track and Field

Last weekend, locals competed against some of the top high school track and field athletes from Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Humboldt and Mendocino counties at the North Coast Section Redwood Empire Area Championships, which took place at Santa Rosa Junior College. At the event, the top six finishers in each event automatically qualified for the NCS Meet of Champions taking place this weekend at Dublin High School for a chance to compete at the state championships.

Here are the Petaluma-area athletes who made the cut:

Boys 800-meter

4th place - Jack Dufour, Casa Grande (1:57.78)

5th place - Dylan Mainaris, Casa Grande (1:58.87)

Boys 110-meter hurdles

3rd place - Kai Jaime, Casa Grande (16.17)

Boys triple jump

6th place - Jacob Garzoli, Petaluma (42-02)

Boys Pole vault

2nd place - Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Petaluma (13-11)

3rd place - Townsend Miller, Casa Grande, (13-08)

Girls 400-meter

4th place - Lucille Walling, Petaluma (58.83)

Girls 1,600-meter

5th place - Reilly Kreutz, Petaluma (5:08.70)

Girls 3,200-meter

3rd place - Reilly Kreutz, Petaluma (11:21.68)

Girls 100-meter hurdles

2nd place - Abigail Busch, Casa Grande (15.94)

Girls 300 hurdles

1st place - Abigail Busch, Casa Grande (47.57)

Softball

Casa Grande

After defeating Vintage in the Vine Valley Athletic League tournament, the Gauchos move on to North Coast Section playoffs. They have a bye week this week but are set to return next week for a Division 2 matchup at the No. 1 seed. Casa will face either the No. 8 seed Carondelet or the No. 9 seed Windsor. The Gauchos finished the regular season with a 13-game win streak to lock in second place in the league.

St. Vincent

On May 8, the Mustangs fell in a crushing 12-0 loss to Piner in the North Bay League-Redwood tournament.

St. Vincent will next compete in the NCS Division 5 playoffs at the No. 3 seed. They have a bye week this week but the Mustangs are set to play either No. 6 Bernard or No. 11 The Bay School in next week’s quarterfinals.

Petaluma

The Trojans finished their season with a 6-0 loss to Vintage on May 8 in VVAL tournament play. It followed another 9-1 defeat to the Crushers on May 3. Kaylee Caselli scored Petaluma’s sole run off an RBI by Lily Gemma, who had two hits on the day.

Baseball

St. Vincent

The Mustangs, at the No. 6 seed in the NCS Division 5 playoffs, were set to face No. 11 Clear Lake at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of playoffs. The winner would face either the No. 3 University or No. 14 International next week in the quarterfinals.

Casa Grande

The No. 5 seeded Gauchos were set to face No. 12 Foothill in the first round of NCS Division 1 playoffs on Tuesday. The winner would face either No. 4 Acalanes or No. 13 Freedom in next week’s quarterfinals.

Petaluma

On Wednesday, the No. 7 seeded Trojans were set to face No. 10 Marin Catholic in the first round of NCS Division 1 playoffs. The winner will face either No. 2 Redwood or No. 15 Tamalpais in next week’s quarterfinals.

Summer camps

The Big House Hoops Camp still has available space! This basketball camp is held from June 24-27 at St. Vincent de Paul High School. The morning session runs from 9 a.m. to noon for athletes in 3rd to 6th grade, and the afternoon session runs 1-4 p.m. for those in 7th to 9th grade.

Camp registration cost is $195. Each additional sibling will be available at a discounted rate of $150. Each camper requires a separate registration form. The form can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpoK9pFUx48m7GdzL5KoY11QhZUszd0dUIsejrcocK66ZxRA/viewform

If you have any questions, contact Camp Director Nick Iacopi at (707) 228-5136‬ or coachyok@yahoo.com. You can also contact camp co-director Michael Baribault at 707-321-9028 or mbaribault22@gmail.com.

Nothin’ But Net, another local basketball camp that has run for nearly four decades, will also hold two camps this summer: the individual skills camp at Kenilworth Junior High School and the team competition camp at Petaluma Junior High School. Cost is $220 per camper.

The individual skills camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 10-14 for boys in grades 3-8, and from June 17-21 for girls of the same age.

The team competition camp is for boys and girls going into grades 5-9 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24-28.

This camp will focus on giving campers more team fundamentals, as well as game experience. Campers will be placed on teams of 7-9 players for maximum instruction, repetition and playing time.

For more information, go to www.nothin-but-net.org or call Coach Eric Hoppes at 766-9963 or email: ehcoach13@yahoo.com

