Editor’s note: the Petaluma Sports Roundup is a new weekly feature from Argus-Courier staff writer Amelia Richardson, presenting highlights from the diverse and exciting world of high school sports throughout Petaluma.

Coaches, parents and players wishing to share highlights from their teams are encouraged to contact Amelia at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com. Photos, box scores, quotes and play-by-plays are all welcome.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the latest high school varsity teams, as well as what to look out for as the fall season winds down.

Football

All three of Petaluma’s high school teams have made the postseason, as Casa Grande (9-1, 6-0 VVAL), St. Vincent (8-2, 3-1 NBL-Redwood) and Petaluma (6-4, 4-2 VVAL) are bringing out some of the strongest teams yet.

On Nov. 10, Casa Grande will kick off the North Coast Section Football Championships against Tamalpais (7-3) at 7 p.m at home. At the same time, Petaluma will be playing at Maria Carrillo (5-5).

Then at 1 p.m. Nov. 11, St. Vincent will take on Kennedy (7-3) at home.

Get ready for some excitement as the local teams edge closer to a possible state championship.

Girls Tennis

The regular season ended with Casa Grande ranking third with a 7-5 Vine Valley Athletic League record. Petaluma ranked fifth with a 4-8 record. Justin-Siena closed out the season with an undefeated 12-0 record to take first place in the league.

At the VVAL championships, Petaluma’s Kallen Doherty and Tenlee Leone ended up in the top eight. In doubles, DeeDee Alpert and Annie Bober made a run all the way to the finals, in which they split the initial two sets and lost in a very tight tiebreaker. Alpert and Bober took second place and are set to be alternates for the North Coast Section championships.

According to the California Interscholastic Federation-North Coast Section website, NCS play begins Nov. 7, and CIF Nor-Cal Tennis Championships take place Nov. 17 and 18.

Cross Country

The North Coast Section Cross Country Championships are set to take place Nov. 18 in Hayward, with Casa Grande and Petaluma sending runners bound to be among the top-scorers. See more details on the Vine Valley Athletic League championships on pages B1 and B2.

Girls Golf

In the North Coast Section Girls Golf Division 2 Championship/Individual Qualifier, which took place Oct. 23 at the Metropolitan Golf Links in Oakland, Petaluma’s Aubrey Freeman was the sole golfer representing her team and scored 103, according to the California Interscholastic Federation-North Coast Section website.

The Nor Cal Regional Championship took place Nov. 6. Results were not immediately available. The CIF State Championship is set to take place Nov. 15.

Not seeing your team reflected here? Reach out to Amelia Richardson at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208 with team news, highlights, photos and more.