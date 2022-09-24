Petaluma stops Justin-Siena in VVAL opener

Petaluma High School’s Trojans treated a celebrating homecoming crowed to a return to the yester-year of defense-dominating smashmouth football Friday night.

It is the kind of football that Justin-Siena’s Braves play well. Friday the Trojans played it better, dominating the second half of a 21-6 win in a contest that was closer than the final score showed.

Petaluma, a team that averaged 43 points a game through four pre-league contests, found itself not so much stopped, as blocked in the first half of its first Vine Valley Athletic League opening game.

The game was a physical defensive struggled marked by turnovers and missed opportunities through three quarters with Petaluma intercepting four Brave passes, two by Lucas Vanderlin and one each by Silas Pologeorgis, and Dawson Shaw, but losing an interception and two fumbles of its own.

“Our defense stepped in in a big way,” noted Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “We had a good week of practice on defense and they really came through tonight.”

Among many Trojan standouts, cornerback Clay Dennis was especially outstanding. On occasion, he seemed to be on both sides of the field simultaneously. He had all sorts of help with Trojan after Trojan coming up with a big stop to frustrate he Braves.

Neither offense could manage a score in the first half, but the Trojans turned the field over to homecoming celebrants at halftime holding a 7-6 lead, the result of the teams trading interception-return touchdowns.

Pologeorgis, a standout all night on both sides of the football, did the deed for Petaluma, returning a misplaced toss by Justin-Siena sophomore quarterback Drew Sangiacomo 50 yards to the house 4 minutes from the end of the first quarter. Asher Levy kicked the PAT for a 7-0 Petaluma advantage.

Justin-Siena’s Dallas Logwood returned the theft early in the second period, swiping a pass from Petaluma quarterback Levy and taking it 45 yards for the only Justin-Siena points of the warm evening .

Petaluma defensive end London Sundell, another of the Trojan defensive stalwarts, prevented the Braves from evening the score by blocking the PAT attempt.

It was a frustrating half for the Trojans who had a 57-yard drive stopped on four consecutive plays from inside the Brave 5-yard line, were burned by the pass interception and lost a fumble.

Petaluma’s offensive line – Jack Phillips, Jed Anezil, Zack Rinsky, Jagger Williams Jace Martinelli and Sundell - became the line it had been through the pre-league season in the second half, joining the defense in controlling both sides of scrimmage.

After Phillips had missed his own crowning as Homecoming Royalty to be with the team at the break, Petaluma marched 50 yards to start the second half with a drive that ended in futility when Levy missed a 34-yard field goal attempt.

Petaluma’s second march of the half was more successful – a 60-yard surge that concluded with Chase Miller in the end zone from 4 yards out.

A Vanderlin interception led to a quick turn around and an 11-yard Pologeorgis touchdown that sealed the deal.

Working under the direction of Levy, making his first start at quarterback in the stead of injured senior Henry Ellis, Pologeorgis and Miller provided Petaluma with a solid one-two rushing punch with Pologeorgis gaining 100 yards on a workhorse 21 carries and Miller 60 om 13 carries.

The game proved costly for the Trojans. Already playing without Ellis, the Petalumans lost their top defensive back and pass receiver Dawson Shaw in the first half. After intercepting a pass on Justin-Siena’s first offensive series of the game, the senior later in the half injured an ankle and never returned.

The win was the fourth in five games for Petaluma, and kick-started what the Trojans hope will be a successful VVAL season. Things don’t get any easier next week when the Trojans host defending league co-champion Vintage, a 41-19 winner over Casa Grande.