Petaluma stops Santa Rosa late to claim the War Club

Petaluma made the most of a big first half lead, and the Trojans held on for a 27-20 grid win over Santa Rosa to reclaim the War Club at historic Ernie Nevers Field on Friday.

The game is one of the oldest rivalries in the Redwood Empire, and this one had an edge to it in the final minutes of play.

The Trojans scored on the first three of their ball possession drives, and took a 21-6 lead to the locker room at intermission.

They tacked on what proved to be the touchdown that was the margin of victory in the third quarter when defensive standout Neil Crudo gathered in a bouncing Panther fumble on the 2-yard line, and motored 98 yards without being touched by the shocked Santa Rosa offensive players.

With junior quarterback Henry Ellis at the controls, the Trojans accounted for 193 offensive yards to completely take the play from the rather undisciplined Panthers in the first half. The Panthers were guilty of four penalties that helped along the way. A short punt and a penalty gave the Trojans a short field on their first drive.

Ellis ran for one 8-yard touchdown and he threw two scoring passes to running back Silas Pologeorgis for a couple more scores. The scoring tosses by Ellis had the same look about them as he faked a dive play, and pulled out the ball which he lobbed to the swinging Pologeorgis who was wide open getting to the corner.

The second connection for 28 yards closed out the first half. Even though Petaluma scored on the long fumble recovery return, the second half belonged to the Panther offense. A 73-yard drive was powered by electric running back Carlos Pardo, but it was his bobble that was run in for the score by Crudo.

Undaunted, the Panthers came storming back to score twice to make an exciting finish. Santa Rosa appeared to be energized by the big home crowd at Nevers Field who didn’t get completely seated until late in the first half because of COVID protocols.

Pardo, who had a strong opening game against West County the week before, was a handful for the Trojans as he broke for several long gainers including a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Pardo got away from the Trojans again on a long scoring run that was nullified by a holding call.

In the final quarter, a touchdown and a successful onside kick made the game closer than it might have been.

Even though he was pleased with the team victory, Petaluma coach Rick Krist had words of praise for the Panthers. “I was impressed that they kept fighting,” he said. “That long fumble run back didn’t slow them down much. They are a scrappy bunch. Santa Rosa was a lot bigger than us, and they will give somebody down the line a handful.”

It was the second consecutive road victory for the forces of Krist who fielded a big squad before the start of the game. “It looks very much like we will put together a junior varsity team for next week,” he explained.

“Piner has already canceled our preliminary game next Friday, but we may put together a game with Maria Carrillo.”

Down the stretch of this contest it was a question of whether Petaluma could maintain ball control or the fired up Panthers could get another chance at the ball. With time running out, the Trojans, on cue, turned over the ball on a fumble, and the folks on the visitors side began to squirm.

Two series of plays didn’t net much, as Panther quarterback Julian Astobiza was under heavy pressure from Crudo and his mates.

In one last effort, Astobiza threw into heavy coverage, and the ball was intercepted by Asher Levy.

“We did put good pressure on their quarterback, “ noted Krist , “but have some cleaning up to do on both sides of the football. Our team was deflated after a drop of a pass in the end zone. We did have our hands team in the game on that onside kickoff.”

Ellis had his second consecutive strong effort with few misplays for the Trojans after an earlier solid performance at Terra Linda.

Sophomore Levy made some loud defensive hits for Petaluma as well as his interception.

Pardo finished with 165 yards, but lost another big gainer on the crippling holding call.

Petaluma (2-0) will open its home campaign Friday against Piner. The Prospectors upended Willits 18-13 on Thursday in their first contest of the season.