With the skies threatening from above and Vintage’s Crushers threatening on the base paths, Petaluma’s baseball Trojans held on for a big 5-4 Vine Valley Athletic League victory Thursday afternoon.

The win was important because it allowed Petaluma to stay close to unbeaten Casa Grande in the the VVAL title chase. Casa Grande is 4-0 in league play (10-2 overall), while Petaluma is now 5-1 in league (10-5-1 overall). Vintage is much better than its 1-3 league (4-8 overall) record indicates.

Thursday evening at home on a cool spring evening, the Trojans were seemingly on their way to a rather routine victory behind strong pitching from Brayden Breen until the seventh inning. That final frame brought all kinds of chaos.

The inning started with Petaluma leading 5-2, the skies darkening and raindrops teasing with small, sporadic drops.

The first three Vintage batters in the frame were all hit with pitches. Breen hit the first, ending his well-pitched day. Sophomore Arlo Pendleton came on to plunk two in a row, departing with the bases loaded and still no one out.

Senior Jackie Palmer, one of Petaluma’s leaders, moved from first base to the mound and struck out the first two Crushers he faced, but Ian Fernandez tightened both the game and the tension by shooting a single up the middle to chase home two runs to make it a 5-4 game with the potential tying and go-ahead runs aboard.

The showdown at bat was classic – Palmer against Vintage clean-up hitter Noah Lustig. The Crusher hit a semi-hard liner that the nicked off the Trojan’s glove to second baseman Roman Ball who made a swift and sure throw to first base to end the suspense and the game.

Ball’s play was one of several made by the Petaluma defense on behalf of its pitchers. Included in the glove work were two double plays, one initiated by Ball and the other by shortstop Colton Dilena.

The defensive effort served Breen well, as he allowed just five hits and had the Vintage batters off balance all afternoon. He walked only one, but hit two. He struck out the first batter he faced, but no one else until the sixth inning when he fanned the side to work around a walk and a single.

Petaluma had nine hits, including a line-drive home run over the left field fence by Aaron Davainis in the fourth inning that provided the 5-2 lead and insurance that the Trojans were glad to have when Vintage rallied in the final inning.

The Trojans opened with solid contact off Vintage starting pitcher Miles Tenscher with the first three batters – Sawyer Sheldon, Finn Lindgren and Dante Vachini – all recording hits. Vachini had the most impressive swing, a smashed double to right field. Before the inning was over, Davainis with a sacrifice fly and Palmer with a sacrifice bunt had also driven home runs and Petaluma led 3-0.

A hit by catcher August Cuneo and an error provided a fourth Trojan run in third and Davainis led off the fourth with his bomb to left.

Meanwhile, the Crushers were making minimal solid contact. A hit batter, the first of four suffered by Vintage in the game, led to a run in the third and an error, one of two made by the Trojans, led to a Vintage count in the fifth.

Still, Petaluma seemed to be on cruise control until things got dicey in the seventh.

Petaluma leadoff hitter Sheldon had three hits in the game, two of the bunt variety.

Petaluma steps out of league to play at Montgomery in a non-league game against the Vikings Saturday afternoon. First pitch is at noon.