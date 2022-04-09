Subscribe

Petaluma takes over first in VVAL baseball

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2022, 9:50AM

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, the pitching for No. 4-ranked Petaluma continues to shine as Jack Palmer turned in a strong complete-game outing in a 3-1 win over Justin-Siena.

Palmer was lights out, allowing six hits and an unearned run with six strikeouts and two walks, outdueling Braves’ ace Nick Andrews, who struck out eight with no walks but allowed six hits and three runs in his six innings of work.

The Trojans’ pitching has now allowed just one run in four of their last five games.

Joe Brown doubled, Wyatt Davis had two hits while Aaron Davainis and David Wood each drove in a run for Petaluma, which is now 7-5 overall and in first place in the VVAL at 5-0.

There is a two-way tie for second in the VVAL after Napa knocked off No. 9 Sonoma Valley 4-2 on Friday.

It’s the third straight loss for the Dragons (6-9, 3-2) who will look to bounce back at Justin-Siena next week.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette