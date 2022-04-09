Petaluma takes over first in VVAL baseball

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, the pitching for No. 4-ranked Petaluma continues to shine as Jack Palmer turned in a strong complete-game outing in a 3-1 win over Justin-Siena.

Palmer was lights out, allowing six hits and an unearned run with six strikeouts and two walks, outdueling Braves’ ace Nick Andrews, who struck out eight with no walks but allowed six hits and three runs in his six innings of work.

The Trojans’ pitching has now allowed just one run in four of their last five games.

Joe Brown doubled, Wyatt Davis had two hits while Aaron Davainis and David Wood each drove in a run for Petaluma, which is now 7-5 overall and in first place in the VVAL at 5-0.

There is a two-way tie for second in the VVAL after Napa knocked off No. 9 Sonoma Valley 4-2 on Friday.

It’s the third straight loss for the Dragons (6-9, 3-2) who will look to bounce back at Justin-Siena next week.