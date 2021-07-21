Subscribe

Petaluma teen skateboarder fourth in X-Games

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 20, 2021, 8:41PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Minna Stess, Petaluma’s 15-year-old skateboard star, finished fourth in the nationally televised X-Games held last weekend in Vista, Calif.

Stess narrowly missed earning a medal in competition against the best skateboarders in the United States. The event was by invitation only.

Stess is an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team, and could be summoned to Tokyo if something happens to any one of the three skateboarding team members in the Park event.

“She did really, really well,” said her father, Andrew Stess said of his daughter’s performance in the X-Games. “It was a lot of fun to watch.”

