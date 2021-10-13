Petaluma tennis girls improving under new coach

The Petaluma High School girls tennis team is not the best team in the Vine Valley Athletic League. That honor goes to super power Justin-Siena which not only is unbeaten, but has lost very few individual matches. But, as new Petaluma coach Lori Ayre said after a win over Napa last week, “Petaluma maintains its No. 4 position in terms of wins and losses and maintains its position at No. 1 for attitude and sportsmanship.”

The conclusion of the matter is that the Trojans are holding their own in a tough league and having a lot of fun.

There was a time when Petaluma, under the leadership of the late Sarah Wadsworth, dominated Sonoma County League girls tennis, but now is a different time and a different league. The Vine Valley Athletic League features teams composed primarily of girls who play tennis year round in private clubs. Many of Petaluma’s players learn to play competitively for the first time in high school

New Petaluma coach Lori Ayre not only wants her players to enjoy success, but receive the benefits she has reaped from being a life-long sports participant and advocate. Ayre is an acknowledged competitive person, but has learned to keep things in perspective.

“Sports have made me a better person,” she said. “Being a coach has made me an even better person. We do our best to win, but we have to keep things in context. If we don’t win it is not the end of the world.”

Ayre has been involved in sports all her life. She understands and enjoys tennis. She played field hockey in college and also played competitive basketball and softball. When Petaluma found itself in need of a girls tennis coach, a friend and parent of a current Trojan player, asked her to take on the job. Ayre accepted the challenge.

It was a good decision.

“I’m having a blast,” she said “It has been quite a surprise. The players are genuine, good-hearted young women.”

They are also an eclectic mix of seniors and younger players some who had to be shown how to serve when they joined the team.

Petaluma’s top singles players are all seniors, starting with No. 1 Amelia Grevin, one of the best in the VVAL and a natural all-around athlete for whom tennis is just one of many sports endeavors. When COVID-19 isn’t around, she is a four-sport varsity athlete, competing in wrestling, soccer and badminton as well as tennis. Because of the pandemic, she skipped wrestling in the spring.

“She is a completely natural athlete,” said Ayer. “She is the sweetest person on the planet and she just keeps winning.”

The coach said No. 2 singles Meg Rawson is, “Someone who could play at the next level. She has beautiful form and demonstrates focus and energy.”

No. 3 singles is Teresa Matarredona Gimeno, a foreign exchange student from Spain.

“She is doing great. She has worked her way up the ladder,” Ayer noted. “She has solid strokes.”

Also in the singles mix are Elyanna Gonzalez and Sofia Nadler. Ayer said Gonzalez has been steadily improving and moving up the ladder. She also plays doubles when she is not in the singles lineup. Nadler is the only junior among the group. This is her first season playing singles.

“She is a little battler,” said the coach. “She plays with determination.”

Gonzalez teamed with Daphne Perich to give the Trojans an impressive No. 1 win in a recent match against Napa.

Assistant coach Carol McKegney calls the senior doubles team of Audree Looper and Maya Hoffman Petaluma’s secret weapon. Ayre affectionally calls them, “A cross between a tennis team and a pick-up football team.”

They just have fun playing the game and playing together. They also win.

“They have something special,” the coach said.

Two young players are also in line for more playing time in doubles competition as they work their way up the ladder. Sophomore Tenlee Leone and freshman Abbie Johnson have shown much improvement over the season.

“Tenlee worked hard on her singles play over the summer,” noted the coach. “Abbie is improving very quickly. She is going to be a strong player.”

Others who are working to earn playing time are Haley Vanbebber, Hannah Schott, Lila Robertson, Gretta Apple, Maya Gonzalez and freshmen Sadie Smetana and Isabella Condi.